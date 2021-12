Close to 20,000 new Covid cases (including positives from antigen tests) were reported in Georgia on the last Wednesday of 2021, as new daily state records are being set. On the state virus map, metro Atlanta was covered by a deep, dangerous red color, signifying high rates of infection. People were scrambling to get Covid tests, and many were forced to reconsider their New Year’s plans. Six hospital systems in the metro Atlanta area jointly announced Wednesday that have experienced 100 to 200 percent increases in Covid hospitalizations in the past eight days, with the vast majority of inpatients being unvaccinated.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO