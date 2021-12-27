ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Here are the 21 Saints on COVID-19 Reserve List, And the 48 Players Possibly Available To Play Tonight

By Scott Prather
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xemg2_0dWj0d9Z00
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

As the New Orleans Saints (7-7) head into tonight's matchup with the Miami Dolphins (7-7), I'm reminded of a popular gif/video clip that circulates across social media on a regular basis.

In the 1994 comedy Dumb and Dumber, Jim Carrey's character Lloyd Christmas has an interaction with the woman of his dreams, asking her if there's any chance of them being together.

Lloyd Christmas: You mean, not good like one out of a hundred?

Mary Swanson: I'd say more like one out of a million.

Lloyd Christmas: So you're telling me there's a chance….

As I type this, I'm flabbergasted the betting line for tonight's game is only Miami (-3).

Between injured reserve, injured players, and most notably the COVID-19 reserve list, New Orleans will be missing about half their roster.

Here are the 21 players currently on the COVID-19 reserve List and unavailable for tonight's matchup:

Linebacker Kwon Alexander, wide receiver/returner Deonte Harris, defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins, cornerback KeiVarae Russell defensive end Carl Granderson, linebacker DeMario Davis, special teamer/safety J.T. Gray, running back Dewayne Washington, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, tight end Adam Trautman, tight end Juwan Johnson, quarterback Taysom Hill, quarterback Trevor Siemian, guard James Carpenter, right tackle Jordan Mills, defensive tackle Christian Ringo, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, linebacker Kaden Elliss, safety Jeff Heath, and strong safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Will more players be added to the list tonight?

At this point, I wouldn't rule out (or rule in) anyone.

In addition, COVID-19 has hit the coaching staff as well. Last week, head coach Sean Payton was out. This week, the is without 4 members of the staff, including special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi.

Rookie quarterback Ian Book will make his first start ever, and he wasn't able to practice in person this week.

Forced to play a bevy of players without a ton of in game experience, practice reps for an unfamiliar opponent is crucial. They didn't get it this week, as the entire team had to go to virtual meetings only for game prep.

Who is available?

Saints insider/analyst Nick Underhill has the breakdown.

Can the Saints win tonight?

Maybe it's not Lloyd Christmas "one in a million", but it'll take a Christmas miracle for New Orleans to get a victory tonight.

The Best Saints By Numbers 0-9

The Best Saints By Numbers: 10-19

The Best Saints By Numbers: 20-29

The Best Saints By Numbers: 30-39

The Best Saints By Numbers: 40-49

The Best Saints By Numbers: 50-59

The Best Saints By Numbers: 60-69

The Best Saints By Numbers: 70-79

The Best Saints By Numbers: 80-89

The Best Saints By Numbers: 90-99

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Heath
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Keivarae Russell
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Covid 19 Reserve List#Keivarae
The US Sun

Who are John Madden’s children?

JOHN Madden, famed NFL head coach and broadcaster, died on December 28 at age 85. Madden's "unexpected" death was confirmed in a press release by the NFL. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather," the press release from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reads in part.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
FanBuzz

John Madden’s Grandson is Continuing His Legacy at Michigan

Young or old, football fans around the country know how influential John Madden was to the game. From his long and storied tenure as a head coach and broadcaster to his impact on the video game industry with the Madden NFL series, he is the definition of a legend. There’s a reason he was worth $200 million when he unexpectedly passed away.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy