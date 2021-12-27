Here are the 21 Saints on COVID-19 Reserve List, And the 48 Players Possibly Available To Play Tonight

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

As the New Orleans Saints (7-7) head into tonight's matchup with the Miami Dolphins (7-7), I'm reminded of a popular gif/video clip that circulates across social media on a regular basis.

In the 1994 comedy Dumb and Dumber, Jim Carrey's character Lloyd Christmas has an interaction with the woman of his dreams, asking her if there's any chance of them being together.

Lloyd Christmas: You mean, not good like one out of a hundred?

Mary Swanson: I'd say more like one out of a million.

Lloyd Christmas: So you're telling me there's a chance….

As I type this, I'm flabbergasted the betting line for tonight's game is only Miami (-3).

Between injured reserve, injured players, and most notably the COVID-19 reserve list, New Orleans will be missing about half their roster.

Here are the 21 players currently on the COVID-19 reserve List and unavailable for tonight's matchup:

Linebacker Kwon Alexander, wide receiver/returner Deonte Harris, defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins, cornerback KeiVarae Russell defensive end Carl Granderson, linebacker DeMario Davis, special teamer/safety J.T. Gray, running back Dewayne Washington, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, tight end Adam Trautman, tight end Juwan Johnson, quarterback Taysom Hill, quarterback Trevor Siemian, guard James Carpenter, right tackle Jordan Mills, defensive tackle Christian Ringo, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, linebacker Kaden Elliss, safety Jeff Heath, and strong safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Will more players be added to the list tonight?

At this point, I wouldn't rule out (or rule in) anyone.

In addition, COVID-19 has hit the coaching staff as well. Last week, head coach Sean Payton was out. This week, the is without 4 members of the staff, including special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi.

Rookie quarterback Ian Book will make his first start ever, and he wasn't able to practice in person this week.

Forced to play a bevy of players without a ton of in game experience, practice reps for an unfamiliar opponent is crucial. They didn't get it this week, as the entire team had to go to virtual meetings only for game prep.

Who is available?

Saints insider/analyst Nick Underhill has the breakdown.

Can the Saints win tonight?

Maybe it's not Lloyd Christmas "one in a million", but it'll take a Christmas miracle for New Orleans to get a victory tonight.

