The bright side: Looking back at 2021's good news

At the end of this week, the year ends, and what better day for it to fulfill than a Friday, which is the day of Venus, goddess of love and beauty. Not only does the year end sounding the glorious note of Venus, but the celestial goddess herself is bold and beautiful in the evening sky, leading the parade of planets into the midnight of the year. Venus is making one of her rare retrogrades just now, so we can imagine that she’s backing up across the threshold as her way into the new, retracing the footsteps she took to get to the sacred moment between the years, when it’s as though time and eternity hold hands.

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO