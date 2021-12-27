ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The bright side: Looking back at 2021's good news

MSNBC
 4 days ago

José Díaz-Balart and Kate Snow recap the...

www.msnbc.com

Related
NPR

Looking back on the original 'West Side Story' and its impact on Nuyorican identity

Since Steven Spielberg's new adaption of West Side Story hit theaters last the weekend, the film has ignited an important discussion regarding the film's portrayal of the Nuyorican experience. At Alt.Latino we feel it's critical to look back at the film's source material, and this week we interrogate the impact of the original film on Boricuas living in New York City at the time of its release.
MOVIES
interlochenpublicradio.org

Making our way back to the bright world: this week on the Storyteller's Night Sky

At the end of this week, the year ends, and what better day for it to fulfill than a Friday, which is the day of Venus, goddess of love and beauty. Not only does the year end sounding the glorious note of Venus, but the celestial goddess herself is bold and beautiful in the evening sky, leading the parade of planets into the midnight of the year. Venus is making one of her rare retrogrades just now, so we can imagine that she’s backing up across the threshold as her way into the new, retracing the footsteps she took to get to the sacred moment between the years, when it’s as though time and eternity hold hands.
ASTRONOMY
arcadia.edu

A Look Back: 21 News Stories about Arcadians in 2021

The special year-end newsletter includes a countdown of the 21 stories about Arcadians in 2021 that most engaged us. Read through the newsletter, which includes the University holiday video, with faculty and staff looking forward to 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Snow
foxnebraska.com

Looking back at stories from 2021 on NTV's Good Life

Axtell, NEB — 2021 was a busy year for stories on NTV's Good Life. I traveled across Central Nebraska to a number of locations to meet all sorts of different people. For this show, we focused on just eight of those stories. Click the link to view the show....
AXTELL, NE

