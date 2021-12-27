ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

NC State to require negative COVID-19 test prior to returning to campus for students regardless of vaccination status

By Emily Mikkelsen
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Cznw_0dWj000b00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — NC State is announcing new requirements for students returning to campus in January.

Monday, NC State updated their COVID-19 guidelines. According to their website, all COVID-19 safety measures currently in place will remain in effect through the first few weeks of the spring semester.

Students who live in university housing or in Greek Village are required to provide proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of moving back on campus, regardless of vaccination status.

Any faculty, student or staff who have not provided proof of vaccination will also need to provide a negative PCR result within 72 hours of returning to school.

Students who receive a positive test should not return to campus. They should upload their test results in the appropriate portal.

Any NC State student, faculty member or staff member with a valid NC State ID can get tested on campus. All testing is provided free of charge. For the latest updated information on testing locations and hours of operation, click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Could a test-to-stay strategy keep NC students from missing school?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – New York City’s school district is moving away from mandatory classroom quarantines and instead plans to do more testing. If there’s a classroom with a COVID-19 case, the entire class will be sent home with a testing kit. Students come back if they’re negative. It’s a strategy they hope can keep […]
EDUCATION
WNCT

New coronavirus cases in NC spike for second straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — For a second straight day, the total new COVID-19 cases across North Carolina has risen. The NC Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard reported 19,174 cases on Friday, a 3% rise from the 18,571 cases reported on Thursday. The state’s percentage of positive cases is 22.9%. Do at-home COVID-19 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

Vidant Health shares New Year’s hours for Greenville COVID Testing Site; asks community to be aware of testing options

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As Vidant Health continues to respond to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing spread of the Omicron variant, they are taking steps to ensure the safety of all. Vidant remains focused on efforts to offer COVID-19 testing to the community. The following are the special operating hours for the Greenville […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Long lines for COVID-19 tests across ENC, Onslow County is no exception

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Long COVID-19 testing lines have been the case in many parts of North Carolina and the country after the holidays. Onslow County is no exception.   StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte says overall their testing numbers have increased 400%, and their location in Jacksonville is feeling that surge. Officials say their testing numbers have doubled in the city. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Pcr#Covid#Wghp#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

NC reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases in one day

(WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the largest number of new cases in one day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Statewide, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported, which is 60% higher than the previous record of 11,581 set in January of this year. The number […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

Emerald Isle Police Department brings back its ‘R U OK’ program

CRYSTAL COAST, N.C. (WNCT) – So, Annie, R U OK? Emerald Isle Police Department is bringing back their “R U Ok?” program. If you haven’t heard of the program, it’s an automated telephone dialing system designed to automatically call each subscriber and provide a check on them, as well as provide peace of mind for […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WNCT

Official wants people to take precautions ahead of New Year celebrations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher, an Infectious Disease Specialist for Vidant Health, says other countries have noticed the per-patient severity is lower, but because Omicron is more transmissible, there are more hospitalizations. “It is logarithmically increasing and it’s safe to say that most definitely most of the variants are Omicron at this […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Here are North Carolina’s new laws effective Jan. 1

You may have a list of resolutions for New Year’s Day, and the North Carolina General Assembly may be helping with that for some of you Legislators passed 18 new bills that have been signed into law and take effect on Jan. 1. Many of them are a lot of technicalities – regulatory issues – […]
POLITICS
WNCT

Beamer gets mayonnaise shower as South Carolina tops UNC in Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer had a bucket of mayonnaise dumped over his head, putting a messy finish on the Gamecocks’ 38-21 victory over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Jaheim Bell had five catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns for South Carolina, which rebounded nicely after losing 30-0 to Clemson in its regular-season finale on Nov. 27. Kevin Harris added 169 yards rushing and a score, helping secure the mayo bath for Beamer.
NFL
WNCT

WNCT

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy