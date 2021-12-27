ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Conference Glance

By Subscribe to ESPN+
ESPN
 4 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Vegas...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference#Islanders#Times Est Eastern#Games Detroit#Ppd Pittsburgh#Games N Y Rangers#Espn Com
CBS Minnesota

2021 In Review: Minnesota’s Top Sports Stories

From gold medal-winners to the Gophers reclaiming the axe to the emergence of young superstars, it was a year to remember for Minnesota sports fans. Here are the biggest Minnesota sports stories from 2021. Wolves Name Chris Finch Head Coach After Firing Ryan Saunders (Feb. 22) (credit: Getty Images) A day after firing Ryan Saunders when the Timberwolves had the worst record in the NBA, the team named Chris Finch its next head coach. Then-President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas called Finch “one of the most creative basketball minds in the NBA.” Gophers Hire Ben Johnson As Men’s Basketball Coach (March 22) (credit: CBS) Richard Pitino...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Nick Patti exits Peach Bowl against Michigan State Spartans with injury

Pittsburgh quarterback Nick Patti suffered an injury during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Michigan State on Thursday night and left the game. With 7:57 left in the quarter, Patti ran 16 yards and dove for the pylon to tie the game at 7-7. After Patti went back to the sideline, he was taken to the locker room by Pitt's medical staff.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy