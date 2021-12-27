NHL Conference Glance

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO