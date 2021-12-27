ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The New Normal: How is the surge in Omicron COVID-19 cases impacting ERs? A doctor shares his experience

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3W7u_0dWizdEG00

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Matthew Harris, the medical director of Northwell's COVID-19 vaccination program and a pediatric emergency medical physician, to discuss the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

The average daily number of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has spiked to more than 176,000 people — the highest it's has been in nearly a year.

Harris says while the percentage of people with COVID-19 who get sick is low compared to the surge in 2020, that number is still high, and cases are flooding emergency rooms.

Long lines have been seen at testing centers across the tri-state, causing some people to go to the ER to get tested. Harris recommends against this since the ER needs to focus on seeing people who are very sick.

Many pediatric hospital admissions from COVID-19 include children under 5 years old. Since they are not eligible to be vaccinated, what can be done to help them?

If you test positive for COVID-19 and have mild symptoms, what treatment options are available without going to the hospital?

When should you get a COVID-19 booster shot?

How many COVID-19 Omicron cases are severe? What are Harris' experiences like in the emergency department?

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Surge#Covid#Omicron#New Normal#Hospital#Northwell
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
foxla.com

Doctor who caught omicron at super spreader event says pandemic isn't just due to the unvaccinated

Flint epidemiologist talks about catching omicron at super spreader event - despite being vaccinated. It turns out she was positive along with the bride and groom and a dozen medical professionals who work at Kaiser Permanente's Oakland Medical Center, that is now attributed to creating an omicron super-spreader event. California health officials confirm those infected medical workers tested negative the week before, but ended up exosing nearly 40 of their co-workers and patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Brainerd Dispatch

How full are hospitals with COVID patients anyway?

The holidays are upon us. And for many, that means traveling to see friends and family or simply going away for some fun in the sun. Christmas, New Year’s, spring break — you name it, chances are people will be hitting the road or taking to the air in the time-honored tradition of traveling.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Unusual symptom of Omicron variant is becoming more common

The Omicron variant has been spreading fast and wide in different age groups in the United Kingdom—including young children. Medical authorities in South Africa have already sounded the alarm, warning of a higher infection rate amongst children with the Omicron variant. Meanwhile in London, a general practitioner has observed an unusual symptom manifesting in British kids that have been infected with the same strain.
KIDS
News 12

News 12

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy