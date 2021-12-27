ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

Alumni games draw a Christmas Eve crowd

By Laurinburg Exchange
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — The Scotland County, N.C., and Marlboro County high schools alumni basketball games started as a community event, but when former players from both schools started talking about it online, the event’s organizers came up with a different plan.

They turned it into a fun rivalry for the former players and a fundraiser.

Friday’s doubleheader was played before a packed gymnasium in Bennettsville.

Zaye Bines, one of the event’s organizers, said a portion of this year’s proceeds will go to the Marlboro County’s basketball team and next year, when the game is held in Scotland County, the Scots will receive a donation. “We gave the high school $2,000.”

“By them giving back and contributing, I think it’s awesome,” said MCHS principal Jamane Watson, who is the first alum to lead the high school.

The Lady Scots and the Lady Bulldogs took the court first on Friday afternoon. The Lady Scots led by as many as 20 points in the inaugural alumni game and sealed up a 16-point win, 47-31.

The alumni men closed out the afternoon in a nail-biter — the Scots were leading most of the game, but the Bulldogs, who had new basketball head coach Joey Footman in the game, came back with a buzzer-beating shot, giving the Bulldogs a three-point win, 56-53.

And even though a lot of people want to see the rematch immediately, Bines said it’ll happen next Christmas Eve in Laurinburg, N.C.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]

