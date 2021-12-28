Chef's Quick Tip: Candy Cane Cocktail
This week, Sandra Guibord of Sandra’s Wine Life shows Tina Redwine how to make a candy cane cocktail.
Candy Cane Cocktail
• 2 ounces candy cane vodka
• 2 ounces creme de cacao (white)
• 1 ounce vanilla simple syrup
• 1/2 ounce cream or half and half
• 1 candy cane for garnish
• Sparkling sugar for the glass
Instructions
• Prepare the candy cane vodka 30 minutes before. (I will explain how to make the candy cane vodka)
• Rim a glass with a drop of water and dip it in either sparkling sugar or crushed candy canes.
• Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the vodka, creme de cacao, syrup and half and half. Shake well for at least 30 seconds. Pour in the glass and garnish with a candy cane!
Peppermint Holiday Pick Me Up Mocktail, from Milk and Honey Nutrition (non-alcoholic)
• 12 oz sparkling water
• 4 oz. unsweetened coconut milk
• 2 drops food grade peppermint essential oil
Instructions
• Start with a large 16-20oz glass.
• Add the coconut milk and peppermint essential oil.
• Next, add a few ice cubes.
• Pour the sparkling water over the ice. Garnish with a fun straw and enjoy!
