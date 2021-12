On December 9th, a recently hired TSA officer at the Newark International Airport saved the life of a two-month-old boy. The baby was choking. The mom had noticed that he wasn’t breathing when she lifted him out of the car seat. She became panicked and asked for help. At first, the TSA agent, Cecilia Morales, gave instructions to the mom. Once she realized it wasn’t helping, Morales jumped over the conveyor belt to administer CPR herself.

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO