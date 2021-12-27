ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

We saw you recently …

By Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago
The Laurinburg Exchange

… shopping for Christmas in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.

Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday's edition.
What are the local hopes for the upcoming year?

LAURINBURG — A new year has dawned, so it seemed important to find out what folks were hoping 2022 would bring. — Daniel Walters, Laurinburg Downtown Development Coordinator: My No. 1 hope for 2022 is that Downtown Laurinburg will continue to thrive and reach new levels on the road to revitalizing our historic downtown.
An early Christmas present …

LAURINBURG — The Grinch attempted to ruin the holidays for a local family, but the Laurinburg Police Department came to the rescue to deliver an early Christmas present. Earlier this week, Aunita Field contacted the LPD to tell them that her dog Bentlee was missing from her home on Hall Street.
December 2021

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions.
Scotland Health delivers Christmas cheer

LAURINBURG — Even though things continue to be different this year, the Christmas spirit is alive and well at Scotland Health. Over the years, many departments and practices throughout the hospital system have partnered with various organizations within our community to give back to the communities we serve. This...
LUMBERTON — A red-tailed hawk soared above the Four Winds Boys and Girls Club on Wednesday as Lumbee Tribe members ceremoniously celebrated the addition of a full-court gymnasium to the facility. “That is a great sign,” said Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr., who blessed the 7,300-square-foot structure.
Arts Council holding a coat drive

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Arts Council is collecting new and gently used coats for kids and adults until Jan.31. While the weather hasn’t been that cold yet, winter is coming. Adam Peele, marketing and PR director for the Arts Council said because the weather here is different,...
New year, maybe a new millionaire?

LAURINBURG — Feeling lucky? Maybe it’s time to buy a Powerball ticket. The current jackpot for the Powerball lottery is $483 million. And the next drawing is New Year’s Day. NC had a $1 million Powerball winner in 2020 from Washington. Is the next new millionaire in...
Pruitte and Norton are wed

WAGRAM — Ty Walker Pruitte and Jordyn Leeanne Norton were united in marriage at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. The bride is the daughter of Jeffery Norton and the late Angie Norton of Laurel Hill, the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Morgan and the late Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Norton all of Laurel Hill. Jordyn graduated from Richmond Early College and attended UNC-Pembroke. She is employed with Scotland Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse.
Our hopes for the new year …

New Year’s Day is often filled with reflection and the setting of resolutions that include everything from weight loss to financial planning to becoming a better overall person. As many of the best-laid plans often falter, so too go many of the resolutions made on New Year’s Day.
Fayetteville pastor blames pandemic for loss of church

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A Fayetteville church and community staple will soon be gone after the pandemic forced the congregation to have to sell their building. Photographer: Michael Joyner.
Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina dedicates new gymnasium in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A new gymnasium in Lumberton will provide recreational opportunities for local youth and older members of the community. The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina hosted an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon for the Four Winds gymnasium. The 7,300-square-foot facility is on Rennert Road in the Saddletree community in Lumberton. […]
State pulls plug on East Laurinburg

Editor’s note: Looking back on all of the stories and issues that have filled the pages of The Laurinburg Exchange over the past 12 months of 2021 is a daunting, but important task. It reminds us of those things — both positive and not so much — which have continued to shape our communities. The editorial staff of The Exchange recently took time once again to establish its annual list of the year’s top stories and have presented it today. That list, as well as the order, are each subjective. But we hope it will capture some of the bigger goings-on in Scotland County during 2021.
Missing Clarkton man has local connection

CLARKTON — A missing Bladen County man had his phone last ping in Laurinburg. Brandon McDonald was last seen in Clarkton on March 25 and, prior to his disappearance, was believed to have been in the Laurinburg and Hope Mills areas. His phone pinged in Laurinburg and his 2003...
Pandemic wipes out Fayetteville church, community staple

Fayetteville, N.C. — A Fayetteville church and community staple will soon be gone after the pandemic forced the congregation to have to sell their building. Joe Murphy, pastor of God's New Anointed Outreach Ministries, said his congregation was saving up money to buy the building and not have to rent it anymore. But the pandemic changed all that. He had to stop members from coming to church, and during that time, some left all together.
