ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

3,450 new COVID cases reported, active cases decline over holiday weekend

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2hfC_0dWizJlq00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 3,450 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths on Dec. 27.

On Dec. 23 , it confirmed 1,495 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 322,485 (+3,450 since Thursday) total cases and 5,260 (+9) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard , there are currently 8,746 (-539) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old female from Lincoln County, a 75-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 44-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, a 31-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old female from Upshur County, a 70-year old female from Roane County, an 81-year old male from Braxton County, and a 64-year old female from Raleigh County.

“We mourn the loss of more West Virginians lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you have not yet been vaccinated, I urge you to schedule an appointment or visit one of our pop-up sites to protect yourself and your family.”

Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap from last week

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (72), Berkeley (1,263), Boone (100), Braxton (71), Brooke (78), Cabell (386), Calhoun (36), Clay (47), Doddridge (24), Fayette (227), Gilmer (42), Grant (54), Greenbrier (211), Hampshire (74), Hancock (87), Hardy (72), Harrison (304), Jackson (85), Jefferson (547), Kanawha (576), Lewis (72), Lincoln (73), Logan (159), Marion (225), Marshall (136), Mason (103), McDowell (103), Mercer (469), Mineral (111), Mingo (86), Monongalia (305), Monroe (109), Morgan (154), Nicholas (142), Ohio (225), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (17), Preston (136), Putnam (296), Raleigh (374), Randolph (118), Ritchie (27), Roane (56), Summers (70), Taylor (95), Tucker (11), Tyler (21), Upshur (72), Wayne (150), Webster (32), Wetzel (56), Wirt (19), Wood (222), Wyoming (113).

According to the dashboard, 1,098,614 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 916,537 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 311,064 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
Wyoming State
State
Ohio State
Charleston, WV
Health
Charleston, WV
Coronavirus
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
WBOY 12 News

WATCH: Gov. Justice’s Thursday virtual COVID briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held Thursday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11:30 a.m. The full video can be watched in the player above. In his last briefing, Gov. Justice again pushed for West Virginians to get their vaccines and booster shots, particularly with the rise of the omicron variant.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
WBOY 12 News

Shooting incident reported in Marion County; no one in custody

BAXTER, W.Va. – Authorities are investigating a shooting incident in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, the shooting happened before 7 p.m. Thursday, along Wise Street in Baxter. One person was shot in the incident, according to a 911 official. There is no word at this time on that person’s condition. […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Lesbian West Virginia National Guard member sues for discrimination

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fairness West Virginia reported that Technical Sergeant Kristin Kingery has filed a lawsuit alleging ongoing discrimination based on her sexual orientation and gender expression in the Air National Guard. According to the complaint filed, Kingery was allegedly told by supervisors that her career would “suffer” unless she began wearing makeup and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#West Virginians#Dhhr Cabinet#Berkeley#Kanawha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy