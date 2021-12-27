ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year’s celebrations

By The Associated Press
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fX3VM_0dWiz6Ne00

(AP) — After struggling with the coronavirus for far too long, the world understands all too well Belgium’s word of the year, “knaldrang!” — the urge to party, the need to let loose. Yet as New Year celebrations approach, the omicron variant is casting more gloom.

Several countries are considering more restrictions to add to the patchwork of lockdowns and other measures already in place around Europe.

And the top U.S. infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned on Monday that with the rise of the highly contagious omicron, “it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

“We don’t expect things are going to turn around in a few days to a week. It likely will take much longer than that, but that’s unpredictable,” he said on ABC.

It is the unpredictability that is keeping governments second-guessing and picking widely varying strategies to beat back the pandemic.

The French government and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were assessing the latest data and the need to counter the record numbers of COVID-19 infections with more measures to keep people apart at a time when they so dearly want to be together.

But with indications that omicron might be a milder variant despite its extraordinary ability to infect people, politicians were caught in a bind over whether to spoil yet another party or play it safe to make sure health care systems don’t collapse.

Further complicating matters was the lack of full data over the Christmas weekend, which made it more difficult to chart omicron’s course.

In Belgium, people faced their first real test with several new measures on Monday. Shopping in large groups was banned, and movie theaters and concert halls closed at a time when countless families are on vacation together.

The calls to close theaters and arts centers came in for especially heavy criticism.

“We need it also for our mental health. It is the only way for people to live experiences, to tell stories. It is of paramount importance for us to be open in these complicated and complex times,” said Michael De Kok, artistic director of the Flemish Royal Theatre.

Some movie theaters stayed open in an act of civil disobedience, and police, already stretched over the holidays, said they would not be able to enforce all closings.

Communal celebrations like New Year’s fireworks, which usually draw crowds of thousands in Brussels, are off. Nightclubs are already closed, and restaurants and bars must shut their doors at 11 p.m.

In Britain, there are similar creeping moves. Scotland planned to close its nightclubs Monday. Northern Ireland and Wales did so on Sunday, though they remain open in England. Johnson, who has resisted ordering new restrictions but hasn’t ruled them out, was expected to be briefed Monday on the latest data on the spread of omicron.

Even that staple of British holiday celebrations, the stream of English Premier League soccer games, is under threat. The league has called off 15 soccer over the past 2 1/2 weeks, and more could follow.

Britain’s daily infection numbers reached a new high of 122,186 on Friday, but there were no figures over the long Christmas weekend.

France has recorded more than 100,000 infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic, and COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled over the past month. President Emmanuel Macron’s government scheduled emergency meetings Monday to discuss its next steps.

It is hoping that stepped-up vaccinations will be enough. The government is pushing a draft law that would require people to be vaccinated to enter all restaurants and many public venues, instead of the current health pass system that allows individuals to produce a negative test or proof of recovery if they are not vaccinated.

This piecemeal, often hesitant approach is visible through much of Europe. In Poland, a nation of 38 million where the daily death toll now often tops 500, now-closed nightclubs will be allowed to reopen on New Year’s Eve, with the government unwilling to go against the many voters opposed to restrictions and mandatory vaccinations.

In Italy, the government has not mandated any rules for private gatherings but has banned outdoor events on New Year’s Eve and closed nightclubs until the end of January.

The Netherlands there has gone further than most other European countries, shutting down all nonessential stores, restaurants and bars and extending the school holidays in a partial new lockdown.

____

Colleen Barry contributed from Milan, Sylvia Hui from London, Geir Moulson from Berlin and Vanessa Gera from Warsaw.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

UPDATE: What police say led to a shooting on Denver St. in Lansing

UPDATE (12/29/21 – 3:16 p.m.) — More details have come out regarding a shooting that happened earlier today on Denver St. in Lansing. Initial investigation revealed that an altercation involving several people led to the shooting. One person took out a gun, then fired it, injuring a 39-year-old man. Upon arrival, police were alerted of […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

‘Retire the cloth mask’: Doctors suggest upgrading face covering

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge, doctors in Ohio are recommending wearing hospital-grade masks that are more effective at limiting the spread of the virus. The Ohio Department of Health said 20,917 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the 48-hour period ending Sunday afternoon. Local hospitalizations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

How do Covid-19 restrictions compare around the UK for New Year’s Eve?

New Year’s Eve celebrations are likely to be somewhat muted across the country on Friday, as revellers adapt to a raft of different restrictions in England Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland.Here the PA news agency outlines how the restrictions compare in the different UK nations.– How will New Year’s Eve be different in England this year?Partygoers hoping to watch the traditional firework display for New Year’s Eve in London will be disappointed as the mayor, Sadiq Khan cancelled the Trafalgar Square event due to the surge in Omicron cases.Revellers have been asked to watch a live TV...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Covid clouds world New Year party

The world began ushering in 2022 on Friday after another tumultuous and pandemic-ridden year capped by new restrictions, soaring case numbers, and a slight glimmer of hope for better times ahead. - Trying times - The World Health Organization has warned of trying times ahead, saying Omicron could lead to "a tsunami of cases".
WORLD
The Independent

Covid news – live: Wales loans England millions of lateral flow tests amid ‘worrying’ shortage before NYE

The Welsh government has been forced to intervene in England’s Covid test kit shortage, offering Westminster four million lateral flow devices (LFDs) as ministers scramble to secure supplies from around the world.Demand for the kits has risen since Boris Johnson advised people they could go ahead with Christmas and New Year’s Eve Plans, so long as they regularly test themselves to prevent spreading the highly transmissible Omicron variant.However, on Thursday morning – just a day before NYE – home delivery slots for lateral flow tests were unavailable on the gov.uk website, prompting health secretary Sajid Javid to tell MPs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Milan#Italy#Covid#Ap#Abc#French#British
The Independent

Britain ends 2021 with hottest New Year’s Eve on record

Britain has marked its hottest New Year’s Eve on record, the Met Office has confirmed.The previous record of 14.8C, held by Colwyn Bay in North Wales in 2011, was toppled at 11am on Friday in Ryehill, East Yorkshire when the mercury hit 14.9C.The following hour a high of 15.3C was recorded in Coningsby, Lincolnshire.Provisionally, Coningsby in Lincolnshire has recorded 15.3 °C so far today, meaning today is the warmest New Year's Eve on record for the UK pic.twitter.com/bIjgE2vtHP— Met Office (@metoffice) December 31, 2021Temperatures will continue to climb across the country later in the day before falling slightly at...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Millionaire Nuns On The Run, Lesbian Trysts & The Wrath Of A Disgraced Bishop

The group of Belgium nuns driving a convoy of luxury cars towards their newly purchased villa in the south of France had broken at least two of the deadly sins, according to the Bishop of Bruges, whose lawyers were in hot pursuit. Their apparent transgressions included greed and envy for the riches their simple life of poverty, austerity and seclusion forbade. Wrath may have also been a factor, as the nuns were angered by the bishop’s decision to starve their convent of new recruits, effectively dooming it to eventual closure. Subsequently, the eight sisters plotted a legal coup and sold the historic 600-year-old building from under the Vatican’s nose.
RELIGION
WLNS

WLNS

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy