Jill Biden Celebrates Kwanzaa in an All-Red Outfit and Bedazzled Belt

By Amina Ayoud
 4 days ago
First Lady Jill Biden recently shared an Instagram post wishing a joyous Kwanzaa to all who celebrate. Kwanzaa, which celebrates African-American culture and traditions, is representative of unity through the colors red, black, and green. The celebration of Kwanzaa spans one week annually from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

The FLOTUS was masked up and ready to celebrate in red from head to toe. Biden wore a deep red oversized blazer over a red undershirt in a similar hue. The matching didn’t stop there, however, because her bottom half was also red. The all-red ensemble was broken up with the addition of some sparkly accessories. Biden wore a sparkly bedazzled belt around her waist and a thin, silver bolo tie around her neck. The bolo tie has become a trend thanks to the resurgence of women wearing neckties in the 2000s. It’s much thinner than a regular tie but adds a certain edginess to a look or in Biden’s case, a bit of sparkle.

She finished off the look by layering on a dainty silver necklace and a pair of chunky, short silver hoops. Biden’s shoes are not visible in the images.

The post shows images of the White House Kwanzaa set-up including a plate of veggies, a bowl of fruit, and a Kinara with a single candle lit. The caption read, “Happy Kwanzaa from the White House!,” while the First Lady smiled for the camera.

President Joe Biden also made a post on Instagram wishing a great Kwanzaa to those who celebrate. The post read, “As we begin the seven days of Kwanzaa, Jill and I send our best wishes to everyone celebrating. May this time of reflection on the rich heritage of African American culture bring peace, unity, and joy.”

Read more about Jill Biden styling the color red with peep-toe heels here .

Kate Parrish
4d ago

I had no idea she is black! This comes as a total surprise to me! Or is it ‘cultural appropriation’? Is ‘cultural appropriation’ even possible to commit, you’re a democrat? I’m so confused.😳🙄

Dennice Lindsay
3d ago

I don't care what she wears and what she celebrates. She will always be the person who slept with Joe Biden while he was still married to his first wife and while she was married to Biden's best friend. I don't care she will always be a poorly dressed illegitimate FLOTUS.

Les Nessman
3d ago

She is the most disciple of the entire DC swamp. To know your husband is out of touch due to mental illness and parade around as if everything is fine is disciple !

