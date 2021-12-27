Whitmer declares Monday as Bronco Day ahead of Quick Lane Bowl

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared Monday, Dec. 27 as Bronco Day in Michigan ahead of the Quick Lane Bowl between Western Michigan University and the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The governor made the announcement in a news release Monday morning.

“I encourage every Michigander to join me in repping the brown and gold as we root for the Broncos in today’s Quick Lane Bowl,” Whitmer said. “I have no doubt that our Broncos will show the grit and determination needed to beat the Wolf Pack and bring home the win at Ford Field. Go Broncos!”

WMU will face Nevada on Monday at Ford Field in Detroit.

This is the first time in history both teams have met.

The game caps off a winning season for the Broncos under head coach Tim Lester.