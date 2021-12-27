ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer City, NC

Dole Fresh Vegetables announces voluntary recall for select salads

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dole Fresh Vegetables announced a voluntary precautionary recall of all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads that were processed at Bessemer City, NC and Yuma, AZ facilities.

Recalled salad items from the Bessemer City facility were distributed in the states of: AL, CT, FL, GA, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, and VA.

Recalled salad items from the Yuma facility were distributed in the states of: AL, AZ, CT, FL, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MI, MN, MS, NC, ND, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WI.

You can find the The full list of recalled items here .

The recall is the result of potential health risks from Listeria monocytogenes that was found.

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., is temporarily closing it’s operations at both facilities due to health concerns over listeria to undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitation session.

Products subject to the voluntary recall have a best by date between Nov. 30, 2021, and Jan. 8, 2022.

Individuals that have bought these products are advised to dispose of them immediately.

This suspension of operations and recall are being performed voluntarily by Dole out of an abundance of caution, in collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ever since 2014 there have been 16 illnesses which the FDA and CDC believe stem from the strain of Listeria monocytogenes.

There are no other Dole products, including “ready-to-eat” salad products, fresh fruit, and field-packed fresh vegetables, that are part of these voluntary recalls. These do not pose any health risks and are safe to eat.

Any questions can be directed to the Dole Consumer Response Center at (800)-356-3111, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0id3lT_0dWiyDRH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zl60M_0dWiyDRH00
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bessemer City, NC
Bessemer City, NC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Fresh Fruit#Cdc#Al#Mi#Wi#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
WLNS

MSP, Owosso Fire Department still investigating Lula’s fire

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit, an MSP K9 Unit and the Owosso Fire Department are still investigating the fire at Lula’s restaurant in Owosso. The City of Owosso said that the MSP and Fire Department will be investigating for “weeks and months” and will return to Lula’s for further […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan health agency won’t mirror new isolation guidance

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s health department, for now, will not mirror new recommendations from U.S. officials reducing isolation restrictions for people infected with the coronavirus from 10 days to five. In a statement late Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services said it will review supporting evidence for the guidance issued Monday. It also […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy