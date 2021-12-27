Dole Fresh Vegetables announces voluntary recall for select salads

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dole Fresh Vegetables announced a voluntary precautionary recall of all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads that were processed at Bessemer City, NC and Yuma, AZ facilities.

Recalled salad items from the Bessemer City facility were distributed in the states of: AL, CT, FL, GA, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, and VA.

Recalled salad items from the Yuma facility were distributed in the states of: AL, AZ, CT, FL, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MI, MN, MS, NC, ND, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WI.

You can find the The full list of recalled items here .

The recall is the result of potential health risks from Listeria monocytogenes that was found.

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., is temporarily closing it’s operations at both facilities due to health concerns over listeria to undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitation session.

Products subject to the voluntary recall have a best by date between Nov. 30, 2021, and Jan. 8, 2022.

Individuals that have bought these products are advised to dispose of them immediately.

This suspension of operations and recall are being performed voluntarily by Dole out of an abundance of caution, in collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ever since 2014 there have been 16 illnesses which the FDA and CDC believe stem from the strain of Listeria monocytogenes.

There are no other Dole products, including “ready-to-eat” salad products, fresh fruit, and field-packed fresh vegetables, that are part of these voluntary recalls. These do not pose any health risks and are safe to eat.

Any questions can be directed to the Dole Consumer Response Center at (800)-356-3111, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time.





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.