Winter weather continuing through the week, with more snow predicted

KXRO.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriving conditions are difficult throughout Coastal Washington this morning as heavy snow and an overnight freeze have turned roads into sheets of ice. The National Weather Service is predicting that very cold...

Comments / 0

Heavy snow likely in weekend storm

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A significant winter storm looks to impact the state over the weekend and could dump more than six inches of snow in southern Iowa. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the southern half of Iowa. “We’ve been mentioning this for several days and now...
OTTUMWA, IA
WSPY NEWS

Heavy Snow Expected New Year's Day

The WSPY listening area is expected to see it's first major snowstorm of the season on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a winter storm watch that starts Saturday morning that will remain in effect until Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation...
CHICAGO, IL
Tacoma News Tribune

Next round of snow, cold and gusty winds will hit Thursday

Your Thursday morning commute might start cold and clear and end with blowing snow. “It might be best not to be on the roads tomorrow,” National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Cullen said Wednesday. Wind gusts could reach 20-25 miles per hour, he said. “It seems we’ve been stuck in...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch For The New Year Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for much of the area and a storm system will increase snow chances by midmorning Saturday through early Sunday. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, patchy areas of fog and drizzle tonight. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Mostly cloudy and milder for Friday. (Credit: CBS) Highs will be in the low to mid 40s for most locations. Patchy areas of sprinkles or drizzle will be possible. Low to mid 30s for New Year’s Eve Night with a slight chance for drizzle and snow flurries. (Credit: CBS) A strong...
CHICAGO, IL
KRQE News 13

Potent winter storm impacts New Mexico beginning New Year’s Eve

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm system will bring heavy snow, wind, and rain to parts of New Mexico into the New Year with travel problems likely on New Year’s Day. Most of New Mexico remained relatively quiet and cool today. It was another breezy afternoon...
Winter weather and snow & ice removal on sidewalks

As city crews prepare for winter weather this weekend, we want to remind everyone to be safe. Stay off the roads if you can and allow for more time to get to your destination when you have to go out. For city snow operations information and live traffic cameras, you...
LAWRENCE, KS
Jake Wells

Ohio Should Prepare For More Snow This Winter

As you've noticed, the weather has gotten colder. You might even have a little snow in your yard right now. But how much snow can you expect over the winter? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in Ohio this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook is a guide that is created to give you an estimate for snow this year. You can see more details below.
OHIO STATE
Spring-like weather continues through the New Year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Happy New Year’s Eve everyone! We are starting off the final day of 2021 warm and humid once again in the 70s. Most locations have been rain-free this morning, with only drizzle or the occasional light shower being seen in a few spots. As we go through the next couple hours, we can expect rain chances to remain on the low side.
DOTHAN, AL
Winter Storm Watch issued for southeastern Wisconsin Saturday

If you are heading out on New Years Day, beware that steady snow and gusty winds will impact travel across the area. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties from 12 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday. Marisa Wolosyzn of TMJ4 News says: “As...
WISCONSIN STATE
KRQE News 13

Winter storm brings heavy snow through New Year’s Day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain is moving into southern New Mexico this morning, with light snow in the west mountains, Gila and Sacramento Mountains. There is also heavy snow coming down in the San Juan Mountains, with snowy, icy, and slushy roads throughout southwest Colorado. Rain will continue across the south through midday, with light scattered rain showers possible across the rest of the state this afternoon and evening. Snow showers will start-up in the northern and west mountains of New Mexico by the afternoon and evening.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Late Rain Chances Start Off 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Warm and Wet start to the New Year! Rain chances have been pushed back a little later than midnight but there’s still a chance for light showers through the night for the NYE celebration as the ball drops. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Temperatures will stay in the 50s for New Year’s Day morning and highs in the upper 50s for the afternoon. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain picks up in intensity for New Year’s Day in the afternoon and evening where .50 – 1″ of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Parts of the Chicago area could get more than 6 inches of snow on New Year’s Day, prompting a winter storm watch for Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 9 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday for Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties; and from 6 a.m. Saturday through midnight Saturday night for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, McHenry, and Will counties. Snow totals could exceed 6 inches in some areas. However, the track of the storm could still change, leading to more rain than snow, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon. The snow...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm On The Way For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS)– A New Year’s Day winter storm is approaching. New Year’s Eve morning starts out chilly, but temperatures will reach the 40s for a mild day. After a quiet start to the New Year, snow moves in late in the morning and hit the city around lunchtime.  The heaviest snow, along with strong winds, will fall between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday morning. Snow and blowing snow continue through much of the day and into the night. Chicagoans can expected 4 to 6 inches in snow with higher amounts–perhaps up to 8 inches — along the lakeshore. While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero in some locations.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

2021 In Review: A Year Of Weather Extremes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The pandemic isn’t the only thing that’s made 2021 a peculiar year, Minnesotans have also experienced some wild weather. From smoky air and wicked winds to heavy snow and severe drought, the last twelve months were a story of weather extremes. “This is one strange year,” said DNR state climatologist Pete Boulay. “I’m still trying to fix all the weather records that we broke this year.” He says the first shocker came in February, when the Twin Cities sat at or below zero for 116 hours. Boulay says that was the longest subzero stretch since 1994. Every...
GREENWOOD, MN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Foggy, Humid New Year’s Eve

Hi everyone! Kind of “WILD” that my first topic for you will be fog and mild, as we start the last day of 2021. But indeed such will be the case as we got to bed and especially in the A.M. Matter of fact I think we could have pockets of dense fog in the morning. Warm and humid air will define Thursday tonight and Friday.  Our forecast low temps are actually, in many areas, are above the average daytime high. #mdwx Headed out tomorrow morning, to work or a NYE destination watch out for fog! pic.twitter.com/4pSAwxR4qz — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 31, 2021 And...
MARYLAND STATE

