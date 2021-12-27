Keyser hosting 11th annual Coach Jim Broome Classic

KEYSER - With the tournament’s namesake Coach Jim Broome enjoying warm, sunny weather at his home in Florida, and not courtside with friends and family like in the past, things will be a little different this year.

Nonetheless, the show must go on as Keyser hosts the 11th annual Coach Jim Broome Classic.

The tournament is unique, not just because of its namesake, but because it’s a freshmen basketball tournament, a rarity. Due to COVID and the late start to the basketball season a season ago, there was no Jim Broome Classic in the 2020-2021 season. Organizers are happy to get the tournament again.

The event is taking place at Keyser High School over two days, Monday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Dec. 28. Each day will see four games with start times of 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

The eight participating teams are host Keyser, Frankfort, Martinsburg, Musselman, University, North Marion, East Fairmont and Fort Hill.

The specific game schedule for the event is as follows:

11 a.m.: Martinsburg (Home) vs. North Marion (Away)

12:30 p.m.: Fort Hill (Home) vs. Keyser (Away)

2 p.m.: Frankfort (Home) vs. University (Away)

3:30 p.m.: Musselman (Home) vs. East Fairmont (Away)

Tuesday, Dec. 28:

11 a.m: Musselman (Home) vs. Martinsburg (Away)

12:30 p.m: North Marion (Home) vs. Fort Hill (Away)

2 p.m.: Keyser (Home) vs. University (Away)

3:30 p.m.: East Fairmont (Home) vs. Frankfort (Away)

Fans in attendance will be treated to quality freshmen basketball play between seven teams from the Mountain State and one from neighboring Mountain Maryland.

For 10 consecutive years, the Coach Jim Broome Classic successfully pitted regional freshmen basketball teams against one another with much success, and after a one year hiatus, looks to do the same this year.

As the longest tenured paid coach in school history, Broome tallied a collective record in all sports of 1,847-616. In 1964, Broome started the cross-country program at Keyser High School, accumulating an all-time cross-country record of 1,382-482.

In basketball, Broome coached from the junior high to varsity ranks and as head coach for 17 years. In addition, Broome served as an assistant football coach and as a junior high track coach.

Coach Broome’s accolades do not end with his record of wins. In fact, Broome is an eight-time member of the Keyser High School Athletic Hall of Fame, the Potomac State College Athletic Hall of Fame for basketball, and was named the West Virginia Retired Coach of the Year by the West Virginia Coaches Association in 2008.

Broome is a 1954 graduate of Keyser High School and a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1954-1958. Broome then graduated from Potomac State College in 1960, and West Virginia University in 1962.

At this, the 11th Coach Jim Broome Classic, Keyser High School and the entire Keyser community pays homage to Coach Broome for his contributions to the school and community.