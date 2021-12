BOSTON (CBS) — The football world is mourning the loss of a giant after John Madden passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday. For Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, no one will ever impact the game as much as Madden did over his many different careers in football. Belichick’s Wednesday Zoom session with reporters was nearly all about Madden and his legacy in the NFL. “Our condolences to the Madden family. It’s a huge loss for the NFL and professional football,” Belichick began on Wednesday. “John was just a tremendous person to be around. I think we all set out...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO