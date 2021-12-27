ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Discovery Polish Broadcast Assets Safe For Now After President Andrzej Duda Vetoes Controversial Media Bill

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZVBUJ_0dWixUAB00

Poland ’s President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a media bill that would have silenced a Discovery -owned news channel there, noting concerns about straining U.S. relations and damaging Poland’s international image as a place to do business.

The bill would have prevented any non-European entity from owning more than a 49% stake in Polish radio or TV broadcasters. Discovery owns Poland’s largest private television network, TVN , and is the only significant non-European media owner in the country. The bill was seen by critics as specifically targeting TVN, which is critical of the government. If passed, it would have forced Discovery to divest part or all of its holding.

This legislation has been batting around the Polish parliament since last summer year and appeared to have died earlier this fall when the Senate voted against passage . But it made a surprise reappearance on Friday, Polish lawmakers’ last session of the year, when the lower house, or Sejm, approved it by a slim margin. Said Discovery then: “Through this vote, Poland risks directly undermining the values that have connected Poland with Europe, and uprooting the foundation of the Polish-American relationship.” The David Zaslav-led company, which is in the process of merging with WarnerMedia , appealed to Duda to prevent the bill from becoming law.

Poland’s right-wing coalition government, elected in 2015, has been taking steps to gain control of the media, the judiciary and other areas of pubic life. Its Law and Justice party, led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, proposed the media bill last summer. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in August he was “deeply troubled” by the proposal.

Commenting on his decision today, Duda said, “I believe that generally limiting the possibility of holding shares or stocks in media companies is sensible when it comes to foreign capital,” according to Polish press reports. “I share the opinion that it should be introduced in Poland, but for the future.” He said “the bill and its amendments concern entities which are already present in the market. There is also the issue of media pluralism, of freedom of speech. When taking my decision, I took this element into serious consideration.”

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Angela Kukawski Dies: Business Manager To Kardashians Was Victim Of Suspected Homicide; Boyfriend Arrested, Charged With Murder

Angela Kukawski, a business manager who worked with members of the Kardashian family, was found dead inside her car on December 23, according to a statement today from the Los Angeles Police Department. Kukawski, who worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, was 55. Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide arrested Kukawski’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, on suspicion of murder. The Office of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has filed murder charges against Barker, said the LAPD statement. He remains jailed in lieu of $3 million bail, according to inmate records. On December 23, 2021, Los Angeles Police Department officers and Simi Valley Police Department personnel arrived at the 1500 block of Patricia Ave in Simi Valley to conduct a follow-up on a missing person’s investigation. Kukawski was discovered there, deceased inside her vehicle. She had been reported missing the day before. Detectives allege that Barker killed Kukawski inside the Sherman Oaks residence they shared, placed her inside her vehicle and drove to Simi Valley. City News Service contributed to this report.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

How To Watch Times Square Ball Drop On New Year’s Eve: Livestream + TV Schedule

The official Times Square New Year’s Eve lineup includes live performances by KT Tunstall, Journey and Karol G among other appearances throughout the evening Friday, highlighting a slew of options to help ring in 2022 while Omicron continues to surge. Co-organizers the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment’s annual and official Times Square event, which shares the NYC stage with ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest among other network specials, is set to kick off its commercial-free live coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET Friday. The festivities, which includes the swearing in of new New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2021: A Photo Gallery

It was another Year of Covid in 2021, and the sadness extended to many beloved and groundbreaking people in the show business and media worlds who died during the past 12 months. Scroll through a photo gallery above. The acting world lost such giants as Ed Asner, Cicely Tyson, Charles Grodin, Jessica Walter, Christopher Plummer, Michael K. Williams, Hal Holbrook, George Segal, Yaphet Kotto, Jane Powell and Ned Beatty. We also pay tribute to filmmakers including Melvin Van Peebles, Jean-Marc Vallée, Bertrand Travernier, Richard Donner, Michael Apted and Roger Michell. The executive and producing worlds lost the likes of Jamie Tarses, Chuck Fries and...
CELEBRITIES
dallassun.com

Polish president vetoes media law prohibiting foreign ownership

Polish President Andrzej Duda has vetoed a law that would have prevented companies from outside the European Economic Area from controlling Polish media outlets. If passed, the U.S.-based Discovery group would have had to sell its stake in the TVN24 news network. Officials argued that the law would limit the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrzej Duda
AFP

Polish president vetoes media law slammed by US

Following pressure from the EU and US, Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a media ownership law that critics said was aimed at silencing the US-owned news channel TVN24. "I refuse to sign the radio and television law amendment and am sending it back to parliament to be re-examined. This means that I am vetoing it," Duda said in a televised address. The law, which was adopted by parliament this month, would have prevented companies from outside the European Economic Area from holding a controlling stake in Polish media companies. That would have forced US group Discovery to sell a majority stake in TVN, one of Poland's biggest private TV networks, and its news channel TVN24.
U.S. POLITICS
Boston Globe

Poland’s president says he will veto media bill opposed by US

WARSAW — Wary of jeopardizing Poland’s relations with the United States, its closest ally and military protector, the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, on Monday announced that he would veto a contentious media bill that could have led to an American-owned television station losing its license. The veto frustrated...
U.S. POLITICS
sangamonsun.com

Letter from AmCham to President Andrzej Duda on TVN / Discovery issue

American Chamber of Commerce In Poland issued the following announcement on Dec. 20. The American Chamber of Commerce in Poland (AmCham) and its member companies continue to play an important role in the development of the Polish economy thirty years on from this nation’s return to democracy. Poland is...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#Media Companies#Radio#Discovery#Non European#Tvn#Senate#Sejm#Polish American#Warnermedia#Justice Party#State
CNN

White House reiterates that US is ready to act if Russia invades Ukraine

Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration on Thursday reiterated its warnings to Russia over a potential invasion of Ukraine, with one senior administration official telling reporters that the US is "ready to act if and when we need to." "We have been clear that there will be significant consequences"...
POTUS
atlanticcitynews.net

President of EU member slams own PM over visit to Ukraine

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has laid into his own country's prime minister, criticizing him for making a visit to Ukraine last week that the head of state branded ?plain charlatanism.?. The visit could negatively affect Croatia's relationship with Russia, Milanovic claimed on Friday. "I have sympathy for Ukraine, but I...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS
Deadline

Deadline

34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy