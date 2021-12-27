ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Down 23, Witherspoon celebrates breaking up a pass

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNFFQ_0dWixRW000

It was another embarrassing start for the Steelers on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and yet down 23-0 at the end of the first half, one player decided to celebrate breaking up a touchdown in the end zone.

On a 3 rd and 11 Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to wide receiver Josh Gordon that was broken up by Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

After the play, Witherspoon flexed looking toward the Kansas City crowd and the cameras behind the end zone.

So that’s the state of the Steelers, 7-7-1, have lost four of their last six and yet still have a shot at the playoffs, but they’ll need help to do that and they need to win their last two games against the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens for any shot.

ESPN gives the Steelers just a little over 10 percent to make the playoffs, but go ahead Witherspoon, celebrate doing your job down 23 points!

Former Steelers Ryan Clark and Ike Taylor took to Twitter on Monday and talked about how today’s players are more about themselves and not about the team.

While it may seem like a “back in my day” grumpy old man take, seeing Chase Claypool celebrating a first down instead of hurrying up to get another play off in Minnesota, or Witherspoon flexing in the middle of an embarrassing loss, too many players on this Steelers team are about “me” not “we.”

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 potential landing spots for Ben Roethlisberger if Steelers move on

There has been a report that this will be Ben Roethlisberger’s final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here’s where he could wind up if he wants to keep playing. It was only a matter of time before Ben Roethlisberger decided to put on the black and gold one last time. That could happen at the end of the 2021 season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Steelers made a plethora of roster moves on Tuesday and one of them involved signing a veteran wide receiver. Pittsburgh has signed Damion Willis to their practice squad, while also releasing guard Nate Gilliam. Willis has spent time with multiple teams, including the Giants, Bengals, Jaguars, and Broncos. He...
NFL
FanSided

Is Matt Ryan leaving the Atlanta Falcons for Pittsburgh?

Rumors have been swirling this week surrounding the Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and his future with Atlanta. The rumor suggests that Ryan could be the answer in Pittsburgh and be playing for the Steelers next season. On the surface, this idea makes a lot of sense for both...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ike Taylor
Person
Ahkello Witherspoon
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger turned a lot of heads during this Thursday’s press conference, telling reporters that “all signs” are pointing to this Sunday’s game being his final game at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger hasn’t officially announced that he’s retiring at the end of the 2021 season,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Cleveland Browns#Espn#Steelers Ryan Clark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy