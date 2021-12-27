Down 23, Witherspoon celebrates breaking up a pass

It was another embarrassing start for the Steelers on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and yet down 23-0 at the end of the first half, one player decided to celebrate breaking up a touchdown in the end zone.

On a 3 rd and 11 Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to wide receiver Josh Gordon that was broken up by Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

After the play, Witherspoon flexed looking toward the Kansas City crowd and the cameras behind the end zone.

So that’s the state of the Steelers, 7-7-1, have lost four of their last six and yet still have a shot at the playoffs, but they’ll need help to do that and they need to win their last two games against the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens for any shot.

ESPN gives the Steelers just a little over 10 percent to make the playoffs, but go ahead Witherspoon, celebrate doing your job down 23 points!

Former Steelers Ryan Clark and Ike Taylor took to Twitter on Monday and talked about how today’s players are more about themselves and not about the team.

While it may seem like a “back in my day” grumpy old man take, seeing Chase Claypool celebrating a first down instead of hurrying up to get another play off in Minnesota, or Witherspoon flexing in the middle of an embarrassing loss, too many players on this Steelers team are about “me” not “we.”