ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas governor striving to fulfill campaign pledges amidst stubborn COVID-19 pandemic

By Tim Carpenter
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21CtVw_0dWixO7300

TOPEKA — Under normal circumstances, Democrat Laura Kelly’s summary of her term as governor would end with discussion of stabilizing the state budget, adopting a bipartisan transportation program, improving state aid to K-12 public education, reforming the troubled foster care system and moving the ball on economic development.

The past 21 months have been anything but ordinary as the dark menace of COVID-19 that descended in March 2020 has claimed lives of nearly 7,000, seriously sickened 16,800 and infected more than half a million Kansans. The pandemic exposed rifts between Kansans who eagerly rolled up a sleeve to receive vaccinations and those adamantly opposed to government prescribed shots. It created political division and litigation on wearing masks, closure of businesses, social distancing, mass gatherings and use of billions in federal relief dollars funneled to Kansas.

Kelly, who faces reelection in November 2022, said the role of a governor in these times was to juggle day-to-day decisions regarding COVID-19, for which she garnered praise and condemnation, and remain vigilant with fundamentals of running state government.

“There’s no doubt that COVID has really consumed a lot of focus, a lot of energy,” Kelly said in a Kansas Reflector interview. “Not just on the administration’s part, but the entire state. Every single citizen in the state of Kansas has been really impacted by this in some way, shape or form. Some people financially. Some people, obviously, health-wise. And, certainly, psychologically. It’s been a grueling time.”


Kelly said she concentrated on realistic state budgeting that left a cushion for the unexpected and on sustaining financial support of public schools. She supported implementation of a new long-term highway and infrastructure program, and worked to make good on highway plans defunded during the administration of Gov. Sam Brownback. She sought businesses development and pressed for job growth in rural areas of the state.

“I do that because I want to be able to fund our schools, our roads, foster care system and other essential services. The only way to do that without raising taxes is to expand your base. So that’s why we have been so aggressive in recruiting and retaining companies,” Kelly said.

The governor has failed to convince the Republican-led Legislature to expand eligibility for Medicaid health services to lower-income Kansans. She also endorsed legalization of medical marijuana, which passed the Kansas House but wasn’t voted on by the Kansas Senate.

In advance of the 2022 legislative session beginning in January, Kelly proposed elimination of the state’s 6.5% sales tax on groceries at cost of more than $450 million to $500 million annually. She also recommended a one-time $250 tax rebate for 1.2 million Kansans that would cost the treasury $445 million.

“Despite this year’s successes, we know there’s more work to do to grow our economy and support our families,” Kelly said. “Next year, we must axe the food t ax to provide tax relief to every Kansas family, continue to fully fund our public schools, and pass Medicaid expansion to keep our people healthy and workforce strong. My administration will continue championing policies that move Kansas forward.”

Kelly said she wasn’t keen to impose artificial prohibitions on tax reform legislation that would tie the hands of government officials.

“It does not work. You don’t need something like that. You just need to approach budgeting revenues in a fiscally responsible way. Not an ideological point of view,” she said.

Kelly, who won her first election for Kansas Senate by less than 100 votes in 2004, defeated Republican candidate Kris Kobach in the 2018 campaign for governor. In that contest, she secured 47.8% of the vote. Kobach pulled in 43.3%. Three other candidates shared 9%. She declared in 2020 her intention to seek reelection as governor. She could face Republican Derek Schmidt, the state’s attorney general, in November 2022.

The governor said she wasn’t going to take a different approach to the job as she transitioned to an election year.

“I understand in an election year, generally, what happens in the Legislature has a little bit different flavor,” Kelly said. “We’re fully prepared for that. I will deal with it just like I have for the last, what, 18 years. I really don’t bear an ideological cross. I’m really here for good policy and to do what’s right for Kansas and for Kansans. I will just continue operating exactly that way.”

The post Kansas governor striving to fulfill campaign pledges amidst stubborn COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 3

Jeff Swisher
4d ago

Your time will be up shortly. I cant wait till you're gone!

Reply
8
Related
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector’s 2021 year in review: Insurrection, deep freeze, vaccines, arrests, Bob Dole

TOPEKA — The year began with the ominous declaration that four members of the Kansas congressional delegation would support President Donald Trump’s lies about voter fraud by refusing to acknowledge the fair and accurate results of the election. Then, on Jan. 6, the president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in shocking violent rage, delaying the […] The post Kansas Reflector’s 2021 year in review: Insurrection, deep freeze, vaccines, arrests, Bob Dole appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector’s 10 most read stories of 2021

TOPEKA — These stories from 2021 attracted the most attention at KansasReflector.com. 1. Kansas groups halt voter registration drives to avoid being jailed under new law Read the story. 2. Kansas Senate Majority Leader had 0.17 blood alcohol level in wrong-way pursuit Read the story. 3. Expanded child tax credit payments start July 15. Here’s how […] The post Kansas Reflector’s 10 most read stories of 2021 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly flaunts pragmatism, fortifying reelection plans

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is politically smarter than you. Before you object, answer this question: Did you run for governor in Kansas as a Democrat in 2018 and win? And before you brush off that question as a one-time fluke, answer this one: Do you have a positive approval rating (54%) in an overwhelmingly Republican […] The post Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly flaunts pragmatism, fortifying reelection plans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Here’s to our hangover year of 2021, with fear and hope to spare

As 2021 crams in its final thwacks on our collective psyche (thanks, omicron variant), I’m in the pensive mood that strikes columnists toward the end of each year. Mixed doesn’t begin to describe my feelings. On one hand, I can’t believe my good fortune to write for Kansas Reflector’s engaged readers. On the other hand, […] The post Here’s to our hangover year of 2021, with fear and hope to spare appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Kansas Reflector

Proposed grasslands act would protect Kansas’ precious prairies

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Shawna Bethell is a freelance essayist/journalist covering the people and places of Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. Amid the chaos of 2020, I reached a point when […] The post Proposed grasslands act would protect Kansas’ precious prairies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Brownback
Person
Kris Kobach
Person
Laura Kelly
Kansas Reflector

Partisan education debates limit opportunities for next generation of Kansans

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Steve Lopes was a union organizer for Kansas-NEA for 30 years. As a former teacher, I strongly oppose the use of CRT in public school classrooms […] The post Partisan education debates limit opportunities for next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

In history of Santa Fe Trail, a window to Kansas’ past and our nation’s future

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos […] The post In history of Santa Fe Trail, a window to Kansas’ past and our nation’s future appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Senate#Kansas Legislature#Covid#Democrat#Kansans
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers question short-term payments in strongly backed 24/7 state facility pay initiative

TOPEKA — While state hospital and corrections leaders are touting a new pay initiative aimed at a growing staffing crisis in facilities across the state, some lawmakers are questioning its the viability of temporary pay increases. Under Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan, state employees at 24/7 facilities in the Kansas Department of Corrections, state hospitals under […] The post Kansas lawmakers question short-term payments in strongly backed 24/7 state facility pay initiative appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas City residents will soon have the right to an attorney in eviction proceedings

A stack of boxes sitting in attorney Gina Chiala’s garage reminds her of how devastating evictions can be on families.  A woman had called her in 2014, a couple years before Chiala co-founded the Heartland Center For Jobs and Freedom nonprofit law group to provide legal support to the movement of fast-food workers fighting for […] The post Kansas City residents will soon have the right to an attorney in eviction proceedings appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Division of Vehicles resumes services in all but one county despite workforce shortage

TOPEKA — Kansans can now have access to services provided by the Division of Vehicles for the Kansas Department of Revenue in all but one country driver’s license office that provided service before the pandemic, although workforce remains a concern at most locations. All 116 driver’s license offices closed soon after the onset of COVID-19 […] The post Kansas Division of Vehicles resumes services in all but one county despite workforce shortage appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Audio Astra: An audio time capsule of Kansas news for 2021

Audio Astra reviews recent audio reporting on Kansas news, including podcasts and radio stories. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. People often ask me for my podcast recommendations, because I am insufferable about quoting podcasts in conversations. The number of podcasts that I hear […] The post Audio Astra: An audio time capsule of Kansas news for 2021 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy