7-2 record in 1-possession games highlights Falcons' leadership

The Atlanta Falcons have seven wins on the season and ALL of them have been in one-possession games, with the biggest win of the season being the 29-21 victory over Carolina in Week 14.

In 2020 under Dan Quinn and Raheem Morris, the Falcons were just 2-9 in games decided by one possession.

Atlanta Falcons analyst Dave Archer joined John Fricke on Monday morning after the single-digit win over Detroit and praised Arthur Smith for the job he's done in close situations.

"There's been a good bit of coaching that has put them in position to have the seven victories, I think a good bit falls on the coaching staff," says Archer. "Dean Pees has done a masterful job of putting together a defense that has a bunch of young players, no pass rush, tremendous deficiencies in certain areas, and fashion game pans where the defense is able to compete.

"On the offensive side of the football, Arthur (Smith) has done a good bit of that as well," continues Archer. "The offensive line is not in the image of what he'd like it to look like, not an overly physical offensive line, and I think you can look directly at the coaching and how good it's been to get them to this spot and that bodes well moving forward."

