ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

7-2 record in 1-possession games highlights Falcons' leadership

By Abe Gordon, Morning Show W John Hugh
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NgDn4_0dWixNEK00

The Atlanta Falcons have seven wins on the season and ALL of them have been in one-possession games, with the biggest win of the season being the 29-21 victory over Carolina in Week 14.

In 2020 under Dan Quinn and Raheem Morris, the Falcons were just 2-9 in games decided by one possession.

Atlanta Falcons analyst Dave Archer joined John Fricke on Monday morning after the single-digit win over Detroit and praised Arthur Smith for the job he's done in close situations.

"There's been a good bit of coaching that has put them in position to have the seven victories, I think a good bit falls on the coaching staff," says Archer. "Dean Pees has done a masterful job of putting together a defense that has a bunch of young players, no pass rush, tremendous deficiencies in certain areas, and fashion game pans where the defense is able to compete.

"On the offensive side of the football, Arthur (Smith) has done a good bit of that as well," continues Archer. "The offensive line is not in the image of what he'd like it to look like, not an overly physical offensive line, and I think you can look directly at the coaching and how good it's been to get them to this spot and that bodes well moving forward."

Listen to Atlanta sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Falcons team gear

To hear all of Dave Archer's comments, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons
FanSided

Is Matt Ryan leaving the Atlanta Falcons for Pittsburgh?

Rumors have been swirling this week surrounding the Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and his future with Atlanta. The rumor suggests that Ryan could be the answer in Pittsburgh and be playing for the Steelers next season. On the surface, this idea makes a lot of sense for both...
NFL
The Spun

Falcons Claimed A Notable Quarterback On Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons have poached a notable quarterback from an NFC South rival. Just yesterday, the Carolina Panthers released reserve signal caller Matt Barkley in response to the return of Sam Darnold. On Wednesday, the Falcons claimed the veteran QB off waivers. Reports from yesterday indicated that the Panthers were...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The Falcons make a waiver claim for a former Bills Quarterback

Barkley was one of the more hyped quarterback prospects out of high school in recent memory, and he had a decent career at USC. In the NFL, he has bounced around from Philadelphia, Arizona, Chicago, San Francisco, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Tennessee, and Carolina. Barkley has made seven career starts, six of them coming with the Bears in 2014. Barkley went 1-5 in Chicago with a 59.7% completion percentage, 230 yards per game, and 8 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. He made a decent start in Buffalo in 2017, which would be his last — going 15-25 with 232 yards and 2 touchdowns to 0 picks. His experience with the Bills likely led to the Falcons scooping him up. Barkley will be a solid backup who has been around the league, and for now, hopefully his services are not needed.
NFL
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
NFL
ClutchPoints

John Madden’s 10 best quotes of all-time

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach, player, and broadcaster John Earl Madden passed away Tuesday morning. He passed away unexpectedly at the age of 85. Madden is an NFL legend who is synonymous with the sport itself. ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted out the league’s announcement. He...
NFL
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy