Rivian has confirmed that buyers of its R1T electric pickup truck and R1S SUV are going to have to wait until 2023 if they want the biggest battery pack option. As we reported earlier this month, Rivian has released its first earnings results since going public and it’s giving us more visibility in the company’s operations – the company confirmed that it delivered its first 652 vehicles as of December 15. It also confirmed that as expected, it is running into some production issues that are going to result in lower deliveries than what it originally guided.

