For celebrations, English fizz is on the rise

By LOUISE DIXON
Connecticut Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — English sparkling wine has been gaining prestige in recent years, with some experts comparing it to Champagne in taste and quality. Globally, the sector is still relatively small: IWSR Drinks Market Analysis reports that sparkling wine produced in the U.K. represents about 0.2% of total global sparkling wine...

