Kentucky State Police: Elderly Woman and Teen Killed in Crash

Kentucky State Police Post 4 troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in Nelson Co. Sunday morning. On Dec. 26 at approximately 11:13 A.M. EST, KSP Post 4 received a call from Nelson Co. dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of New Shepherdsville Rd. and Deatsville Rd. in Nelson Co.

The preliminary investigation revealed

Joseph Curtsinger, age 39 of Bardstown, was traveling north on New Shepherdsville Rd. in a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado

A 2011 Ford Fusion being operated by Jacqueline Houston, age 70 of Coxs Creek, turned onto New Shepherdsville Rd. and into the path of Curtsinger’s vehicle.

Houston and a 15-year-old passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Nelson Co. Coroner’s Office.

Curtsinger and a 44-year-old passenger, John Poynter of Bardstown, were transported to Flaget Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision. One adult and one juvenile passenger of Curtsinger’s vehicle were uninjured.

The affected portion of New Shepherdsville Rd. was closed for several hours in order to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision. The collision remains under investigation by reconstructionist Kentucky State Police Tpr. Scott Wheatley.