Jury resumes deliberations at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial

 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury resumed deliberations Monday in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell after a long holiday weekend. The British socialite is charged...

Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
Telegraph

Revealed: Ghislaine Maxwell's Christmas dinner menu in New York cell

Ghislaine Maxwell will mark her Christmas Day birthday in a cramped New York prison cell with meatloaf and mashed potatoes, after the jury in her sex trafficking trial asked for more time to deliberate their verdict. The jurors will not resume deliberations until Dec 27, meaning Ms Maxwell will spend...
The Independent

Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict after previous comments wishing her ‘well’

Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
State
New York State
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Ian Says She Believes Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered

Ian Maxwell, brother of Ghislaine, the disgraced socialite and alleged pimp for Jeffrey Epstein, says his sister is prone to conspiracy theories. In a 24-minute interview on the podcast Americano published by the Spectator, Maxwell said his sister also thought their father was killed. “It so happens one of the conspiracy theories about my father is that he was murdered rather than committed suicide or died by accident,” Maxwell told podcast host Freddy Gray. “Of all my siblings, Ghislaine is the only one who happens to believe he was murdered. I would venture to think that she also thinks that Epstein was murdered.”
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison ‘will be like Disneyland’ compared to New York cell, expert says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison will be like Disneyland compared with the “wretched, dank, cold” New York detention centre she was detained in while awaiting trial, an expert has said.Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five of the six charges against her at her sex trafficking trial in New York, potentially carrying a combined prison sentence of up to 65 years in prison.A date for her sentencing is yet to be arranged and following Wednesday’s verdict, she returned to her cell at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since July 2020.Metropolitan Detention Center is considered to...
ABC News

Family of UK socialite Maxwell voices faith in her innocence

LONDON -- Members of Ghislaine Maxwell's family say they still believe she is innocent after a New York jury found her guilty of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement issued late Wednesday, the Maxwell family said it would support the British...
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
OK! Magazine

What The Court Never Heard: The Full Unedited Story Of The Lives Of Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell

Now that Epstein’s former girlfriend and co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted of sex trafficking charges for her role in recruiting teenage girls as sex slaves for her predator boyfriend —read for the first time the full and unedited story behind his sick life and mysterious death in the new book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
harrisondaily.com

Fact Focus: Misinformation persists after Maxwell trial ends

The sex-trafficking trial of Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, ended with a guilty verdict, but that hasn't stopped the flow of false news that has swirled around the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
#Sex Trafficking#Recruiting#Ap#British
San Angelo LIVE!

Disturbed Socialite Found Guilty of Crimes Against Children

NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted Wednesday afternoon of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by the American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein. According to reports, jurors deliberated for five full days before finding Maxwell guilty of five of six counts. With the maximum prison terms for each charge ranging from five to 40 years in prison, Maxwell faces the likelihood of years behind bars — an outcome long sought by women who spent years fighting in civil courts to hold her accountable for her role in recruiting and grooming Epstein’s teenage victims and sometimes joining in the…
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
Radar Online.com

NewsBreak
CBS New York

Jury Continues Deliberating In Trial Of Ghislaine Maxwell

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The jury in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial has begun a fourth full day of deliberations. There’s no sign a verdict is near. Monday, the jury requested some trial transcripts. They also asked for the definition of “enticement.” Maxwell is charged with grooming teenagers as young as 14 to be sexually assaulted by financier Jeffrey Epstein. Her lawyers say she has been a made a scapegoat after Epstein committed suicide in 2019.
The Independent

Jury in Ghislaine Maxwell case to resume deliberations

The jury in the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell will resume deliberations on Monday.Jurors ended their second full day of deliberations on Wednesday by requesting more transcripts of evidence from the trial.Maxwell, who was born on December 25, spent her 60th birthday in prison.US District Judge Alison J Nathan told jurors to keep themselves safe and healthy over the Christmas break as New York is facing a rise in coronavirus infections.She added that strict coronavirus protocols will be in place, such as wearing hospital-grade masks, for when they reconvene on Monday.Maxwell, who was labelled “dangerous” and a...
