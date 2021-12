PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, is heading to pharmacies in Arizona following the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization. Paxlovid is an outpatient oral antiviral treatment used to combat mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms in people ages 12 and older. The pill is being shipped to a limited number of pharmacies around the state this week. However, there will only be 1,100 doses this week, with more to come.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO