ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Does Eating Avocado Help Lower Cholesterol?

By Andra Picincu
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CotkR_0dWiv54P00

What you eat and drink has a direct impact on your cholesterol levels, but your lifestyle matters, too. For example, preventive cardiologist Stephen Kopecky told The Wall Street Journal that stress can increase cholesterol. When you're stressed, your body releases cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones affect blood lipids, leading to higher LDL (the "bad") cholesterol levels.

America's Health Rankings explains that elevated cholesterol is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. This fatty substance builds up in the artery walls and reduces blood flow to the brain. If left unaddressed, it can block your arteries and cause a heart attack. Also, high cholesterol has no symptoms. The only way to detect it is to get a blood test, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians .

On the positive side, there are steps you can take to bring your cholesterol levels down. Simple things, such as limiting fatty foods and squeezing more exercise into your schedule, can make all the difference. However, not all fats are created equal. Here's what you should know about avocado, one of the few high-fat fruits, and its impact on blood cholesterol.

An Avocado A Day Keeps Heart Disease Away

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDXUB_0dWiv54P00

Rich in fat and low in sugar, avocado is a staple of the ketogenic diet. One fruit provides 322 calories, 30 grams of fat, 4 grams of protein, and 17 grams of carbs, including 14 grams of fiber. It also delivers over 20% of the recommended daily vitamin C intake and large doses of zinc, iron, potassium, vitamin E, and vitamin K, according to My Food Data . Despite its high fat content, avocado can be a healthy snack.

As it turns out, this exotic fruit may lower bad cholesterol levels and improve cardiovascular function, according to a 2015 study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Researchers attribute these effects to its high content of monounsaturated fats. The experts at Winchester Hospital explain that monounsaturated fatty acids may help reduce triglycerides and increase good cholesterol. The dietary fiber in avocado can further lower bad cholesterol and keep your blood sugar levels in check.

A more recent study featured in The Journal of Nutrition found that avocados may improve gut health in overweight and obese individuals. What's more, people who consume this fruit regularly are less likely to gain weight. Obesity and heart disease go hand in hand, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians . Avocados can make it easier to maintain a normal weight and hence lower your risk of cardiovascular problems. Simply add a few slices to smoothies, diet-friendly desserts, salads, or sushi rolls to reap the benefits.

Read this next: The Surprising Effect Of Eating An Avocado Every Day

Comments / 7

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cholesterol#Vitamin E#Avocados#Journal Of Nutrition#The Wall Street Journal#My Food Data
CNET

8 health buzzwords to leave behind in 2022: Superfood, detox and more

Superfoods, detox, all-natural foods. These are just some of the health buzzwords you've heard either in everyday conversation, on social media and even when food shopping. The problem with these terms is that they are misleading to consumers and can inadvertently cause harm. In fact, research has shown how easily people believe they're eating healthier because of buzzwords that appear on food labels (e.g. fat-free, all-natural). It's important to understand that many of these terms are marketing tactics that create a "health halo" surrounding certain foods, to make it seem like they're better or safer for you without any clear evidence.
NUTRITION
Insider

A list of delicious foods that can help lower your blood pressure

The best foods to lower blood pressure are high in potassium, calcium, and magnesium. These foods include leafy green vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, fish, low-fat dairy, and more. You should avoid foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and saturated and trans fats. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more...
NUTRITION
d1softballnews.com

Many ignore these 5 things to do every day to significantly lower high cholesterol in no time

Cholesterol levels can drift away from optimal values ​​without triggering any symptoms and for this reason many people don’t even know they are high. In general, from a certain age everyone should start checking it: in the case of men from 35 years of age, for women after 45 years. For some situations, however, it may be appropriate to start much earlier. It is recommended for people with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease or with strong inheritance from cardiovascular disease.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Which Seafood Is Highest in Cholesterol?

Squid contains the highest amount of cholesterol per unit weight among various seafood. A 3.5 oz serving (about 99 grams) of raw squid provides about 231 mg of cholesterol. This may exceed your daily dietary cholesterol limits if your doctor has advised you on a low cholesterol diet (containing less than 200 mg of cholesterol per day).
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
spring.org.uk

This Common Vegetable Lowers Blood Pressure

The vegetable lowered the blood pressure of those already taking medication. Eating potatoes reduces blood pressure without causing weight gain, a study has found. Two servings of spuds per day, with skins, are almost as effective at lowering blood pressure as eating oatmeal. Most of the people in the study...
NUTRITION
Rocky Mount Telegram

5 tips to help toddlers eat a nutritious diet

(BPT) - As your baby becomes a toddler, it can be challenging to make sure they're getting the recommended amounts of nutrients for healthy growth and development — like vitamin D, DHA and iron. Toddlers are notoriously picky, and some use mealtime as an opportunity to assert their independence, which makes meals more challenging.
KIDS
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
US News and World Report

What Is the BRAT Diet?

The BRAT diet can be a helpful, short-term eating regimen for people suffering from stomach issues. What is the BRAT diet? BRAT is an acronym for “Banana, Rice, Applesauce, Toast,” says Stacy Cavagnaro, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition. Some physicians recommend the BRAT eating regimen for people who are suffering from an upset stomach.
DIETS
asapland.com

Foods That Raise Blood Pressure

Garlic, Onions, Alcohols, Caffeine, Spicy and rich foods, Fast food. Do you know that the blood pressure of a person depends upon what he eats? Blood pressure is nothing but the force with which blood flows through the arteries and arterioles and at the same time causes disturbance to them. Let us have a look at some of the foods that raise your blood pressure:
NUTRITION
healththoroughfare.com

5 Of The Best Foods To Eat High In Magnesium

Magnesium plays an important role in the body. It is essential for approximately 300 biochemical reactions and it helps to stabilize blood sugar levels. It is also necessary for the production of energy. Magnesium deficiency is common and it can lead to serious health problems. Magnesium is an essential part of bone health, as nearly half of all magnesium is contained within the bone. In fact, if you don’t get enough dietary magnesium, your body will leach it from your bones to keep blood levels normal. This can lead to osteoporosis or other bone issues. Magnesium deficiency has also been linked to an increased risk of colorectal cancer.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Snack You Have To Stop Eating Immediately

Did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for most adults in the United States? Lack of activity combined with the traditional American diet puts people at higher risk of things like obesity and diabetes, which are some of the biggest risk factors of heart-related illness and death. Making sure you’re eating a healthy diet is important for reducing your chances of developing heart disease or having a fatal heart attack later on in life. One big contributor to poor health is the presence of ultra-processed foods on the market, especially meat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EverydayHealth.com

The Best Foods to Eat When You Have High Blood Pressure

If you’ve been diagnosed with hypertension, or high blood pressure, your doctor has probably advised you to make a number of lifestyle modifications, such as exercise and dietary changes. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), eating a diet of nutrient-rich, low-sodium foods can lower blood pressure naturally.
NUTRITION
d1softballnews.com

High cholesterol, what to drink to finally say goodbye

What should be done to lower cholesterol and above all Can You Lower High Cholesterol Without Taking Medications?. The first step to lowering cholesterol in overweight or obese people is to lose weight. What to do in case of high cholesterol. The artichoke has numerous beneficial qualities. It is able...
NUTRITION
Insider

8 surprising benefits of eating apples, including improving gut health

Apples benefit your gut health since they contain prebiotics that feed good gut bacteria. Apples also contain soluble and insoluble fiber which may help regulate bowel movements. Your immune system may also benefit from eating apples since they contain pectin. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice. It turns...
NUTRITION
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy