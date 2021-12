Officer Michael Brown and his police dog Odin burst into the bedroom with a pack of officers from Richmond's gang unit, and there he was: the intruder hiding under the bed. It was around midnight as the swarm of police, guns drawn, crowded into the dark, cramped room to capture the 21-year-old man who had barged into a neighbor's apartment after police showed up at his home to search for a weapon.

