MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Despite the ongoing pandemic, Mayor Matt Castelli remains confident Middleburg Heights, and its businesses, will continue to persevere in 2022. “We are going to maintain a very strong financial position,” Castelli told cleveland.com. “From 2019 through 2021, we have added an additional $4 million or $5 million to our cash carryover. I see the same thing as we forecast for the next several years.”

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO