ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

In Reversal After NCLA Suit, DOJ To Allow Prisoners Moved To Home Confinement For COVID To Remain There

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) commends Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice (DOJ) for reversing course on the idea of automatically returning prisoners put on home confinement to prison once the pandemic ends. Under an opinion from the Office of Legal...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

COVID: Inmates on home confinement can stay out of prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday reversed its own legal opinion and said it would allow federal inmates released on home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic to stay out of prison. The decision announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland came after months of pressure on President...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Gephardt Daily

Federal prisoners allowed to continue home confinement during pandemic

Dec. 22 (UPI) — The U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday that it will allow federal inmates who had previously been released to serve home confinement because of the threat of COVID-19 in prisons to remain at home. In January, the department originally said it would force inmates released under...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Home Confinement#Prison#Covid#Ncla News#The Department Of Justice#Olc#Coronavirus Aid Relief#The Bureau Of Prisons#Bop
KGUN 9

DOJ: Federal inmates can remain on home confinement

The Department of Justice reversed its own legal opinion to recall prisoners who were allowed to serve their sentence on home confinement during the pandemic. According to The Associated Press, nearly 3,000 inmates would have potentially been forced to return to prison after the COVID-19 emergency is over. Attorney General...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheDailyBeast

Inmates Released on Home Confinement Won’t Return to Prison After Pandemic: DOJ

The Justice Department said Tuesday that thousands of federal inmates who were released to home confinement as a preventative measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus will be allowed to serve out the remainder of their sentences there, without being forced to return to prison. The decision overturns a late Trump-era edict that would have recalled the inmates back behind bars. The agency’s interpretation of the decision avoids disrupting “the community connections these prisoners have developed in aid of their eventual reentry,” the assistant attorney general in the bureau’s Office of Legal Counsel wrote in a 15-page opinion. It affects more than 7,700 inmates who remain on home confinement, of an estimated 36,000 released to their homes since March 2020. The remainder have either completed their sentences or been sent back to prison for violating program rules. “We will exercise our authority so that those who have made rehabilitative progress and complied with the conditions of home confinement... are not unnecessarily returned to prison,” Attorney General Merrick Garland promised.
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

High Court Vaccine Mandate Case Puts Agency Power to the Test (1)

The power of a federal health agency to make critical decisions could hang on whether the U.S. Supreme Court allows the Biden administration to enforce its vaccine mandate for health-care workers while lawsuits unfold. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Covid-19 vaccine mandate is the first time the agency...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy