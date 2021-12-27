ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VinFast CEO Lohscheller Resigns

By Michael Strong
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than six months after taking the job, Michael Lohscheller resigned as CEO of Vietnamese EV maker VinFast. He’s leaving VinFast and returning to Europe for personal reasons, according to the company’s statement. Lohscheller assumed his new role in July, leaving Opel, where he was CEO. Vingroup,...

