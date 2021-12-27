ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

3 shot in North Carolina during family gathering, police say

By Dolan Reynolds
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwWp8_0dWitj1g00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people in North Carolina were shot during a family gathering on Christmas, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

Around 11:54 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on Nissen Avenue.

Arriving officers found a 20-year-old High Point man, a 19-year-old Winston-Salem teen and a juvenile victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators say unknown suspect/s began firing during a family gathering when the victims as they were standing in the yard.

All three victims were taken to a hospital.

The 19-year-old and the juvenile have non-life-threatening inujuries. The 20-year-old is currently in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 7

T. Paul-Revere
3d ago

Black Americans do not need to be afraid of being murdered by law enforcement, they need to worry about being murdered by their black neighbors.

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police investigate reported armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a reported armed robbery Thursday in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The armed robbery was reported on a sidewalk in the area of Cannon Road and Highway 15, Vest said. No injuries were reported. As of Thursday night, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Wghp#High Point#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

North Carolina officer accidentally shoots 15-year-old son in the head

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Jacksonville police officer accidentally shot his 15-year-old son in the head, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday. Deputies and emergency services were called to Haw Branch Road for a report of an accidental shooting. That’s where deputies found a 15-year-old boy being treated by EMS for a life-threatening gunshot wound to the […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Shooting near Mullins injures one person

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday evening near Mullins, authorities said. It happened inside a home near Starling Road, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. The person is expected to survive. No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call […]
MULLINS, SC
WBTW News13

Florence police seek help finding boy missing since Dec. 19

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing boy. Xay-Veon Mouzon, who was last seen on Dec. 19 near the 300 block of Royal Street, has a medical condition and a learning disability, according to police. He was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a […]
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WBTW News13

1 dead, 3 injured after crash on Hwy 17 in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was dead and another three injured after a crash Friday morning in the area of Highway 17 at Azalea Lakes Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. Friday after the driver of a 2017 Ford Taurus failed to yield the right of way when […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Car crashes into tree in Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed into a tree Thursday in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. A driver lost control of their car on Farrow Parkway near Forbus Court, according to Vest. One person was taken to a hospital […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

7K+
Followers
899
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy