783 Flights Cancelled Today Due to Omicron

By Entrepreneur Staff
 4 days ago

We truly hope you are not reading this while stuck in a hotel or airport.

Monday morning, the airline data tracker Flightaware reported that 783 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. were canceled, and approximately 453 flights were delayed. Many airlines are reporting that the cancellations are due to a combination of bad weather and staffing issues caused by the Omicron variant.

Speaking to Fox Business News , a JetBlue spokesperson explained,  "Despite our best efforts, we've had to cancel a number of flights, and additional flight cancellations and other delays remain a possibility as we see more Omicron community spread. The health and safety of our crewmembers and customers remains our top priority as we work through this pandemic, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that these schedule changes bring during the holidays."

Related: 'Spider-Man' Breaks Astounding $1 Billion Record in Box Office

Fox Business News reports that Airlines for America, a trade organization representing major U.S. airlines, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines, sent a letter to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, asking for isolation guidelines for their employees to be revisited. Specifically, proposing a 5-day period from the time symptoms are first felt.

"Current medical data suggests that Omicron is 25-50 percent more contagious, but likely less virulent and milder symptoms particularly among individuals who are fully vaccinated. Further Omicron is also associated with a shorter incubation period and infectious period among the fully vaccinated. We believe that these combined variables justify a hastened reassessment of isolation guidelines and look forward to working with you to implement sound policies that protect the health and safety of our workforce and customers as the pandemic evolves," read the letter in part.

Related: Elon Musk Talks About Missing His Besties After Moving to Texas

The 5-day time frame has already been adopted for essential workers in New York State . New York Gov. Kathy Hochul explained that the change in the isolation period for fully vaccinated workers is necessary to allow for the continued functioning of "critical services that New Yorkers need — healthcare, transportation, grocery stores."

Related
MarketRealist

Why Are Airlines Canceling Flights and When Will Travel Improve?

There has been a flurry of flight cancelations globally over the last week. According to FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights in the U.S. got canceled on Dec. 27 and almost 800 flights got canceled in the country on Dec. 28 by 10 a.m. ET. It's always disappointing to find out that your flight is canceled, especially when it comes during the holiday season. Why are airlines canceling flights and when will things get better?
BoardingArea

American Airlines Sale, Domestic and International Round-Trips from $101

American Airlines Sale, Domestic and International Round-Trips from $101. American Airlines is celebrating the New Year with a fare sale. The airline has published a list of round-trip domestic and international flights priced at $250 or less. Domestic round-trip fares start from $101, and international round-trips start at $159. The...
US News and World Report

Omicron, Unruly Passengers Deter U.S. Airline Staff From Holiday Overtime

(Reuters) - U.S. airline cabin crew, pilots and support staff are reluctant to work overtime during the holiday travel season despite being lured with hefty financial incentives because of the growing fear of contracting COVID-19 and the prospect of dealing with unruly passengers, three airline unions said. That reluctance, combined...
goodmorningamerica.com

A week of travel woes: More than 8,000 flights canceled since Christmas Eve

Thursday marks a week of travel woes across the country with more than 8,000 flight cancellations nationwide since Christmas Eve. As millions of Americans travel during what could be the busiest travel period since the start of the pandemic, airlines have been slammed with both winter weather and rising COVID-19 cases among flight crews.
wfxb.com

JetBlue Cancels Over One Thousand Flights in Upcoming Days

JetBlue Airways is reducing it’s schedule by around 1,280 flights from today through January 13th due to the number of crew members being diagnosed with the Coronavirus. According to a statement from the airline they “expect the number of Covid cases in the Northeast — where most of our crew members are based — to continue to surge for the next week or two…”This means there is a high likelihood of additional cancellations until case counts start to come down.” The 1,280 flight amount is about 10% of the airline’s schedule. Since Christmas Eve, airlines have been canceling hundreds of flights daily as they battle staff shortages due to Omicron and bad weather. According to FlightAware, more than 1,000 flights have been canceled within, into, or out of the U.S. as of today and JetBlue canceled 17% of its flights today with another 4% delayed.
AOL Corp

Over 1,400 flight cancellations Thursday: Are cancellations, delays the new normal this winter?

Each day for a week now, travelers across the country have scrambled as thousands of flights have been canceled and delayed. More than 1,400 U.S. flights have been canceled Thursday and nearly 8,000 have been delayed, according to FlightAware, which tracks flight status in real-time. There have been more than 8,400 cancellations and more than 45,000 delays within, to or from the U.S. since Christmas Eve.
Laredo Morning Times

Airline disruptions could linger for days as 1,300 more flights are canceled Thursday

Elevated numbers of flight cancellations were stretching into a second week as carriers scrambled to get travelers to their destinations amid a coronavirus spike that has led to staffing shortages and weather that has slowed operations. As of Thursday evening, 1,300 flights within, into and out of the United States...
Outsider.com

Travel Nightmare Continues: More Than 1,000 Flights Canceled Thursday, 5,000 Delayed

Traveling during the holiday season has always been stressful. But it’s been especially so this year thanks to all of the recent flights canceled. In total, there have been more than 5,000 flights in the United States that have been delayed. And, in addition to that, more than 1,000 canceled since last week. Those delays and cancellations have left travelers scrambling as they try to make it home for the holidays. That’s something that Dennis Tajer, American Airlines pilot and spokesperson for their pilot’s union, Allied Pilots Association, takes seriously.
Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

