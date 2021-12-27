ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big Little Lies’ Director Jean-Marc Vallée Dies Unexpectedly at 58

 4 days ago
UPDATE: Multiple sources tell Deadline that Jean-Marc Vallée may have died from a heart attack. The cause has not yet been confirmed.

Jean-Marc Vallée, the director of “Big Little Lies,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” and other critically acclaimed projects, died unexpectedly on Sunday, People magazine reports.

The 58-year-old passed away at his cabin outside of Quebec City, but his official cause of death is unknown.

His producing partner Nathan Ross confirmed his death in a statement to People, saying, "Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn't help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on."

Vallée was born and raised in Montreal, where he studied film at the Collège Ahuntsic and the Université du Québec à Montréal. He first made waves in the film industry with his 2005 coming of age drama “C.R.A.Z.Y.,” which he wrote and directed.

Jean-Marc went on to direct “Dallas Buyers Club,” in 2013 about AIDS patient Ron Woodroof (Matthew McConaughey), who smuggled into the country unapproved pharmaceutical drugs for himself and others early in the AIDS crisis. The film earned Vallée an Oscar nomination for editing, as well as Academy Awards for stars Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto.

His other notable work includes the Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern film “Wild,” Amy Adams’ series “Sharp Objects,” and the hit show “Big Little Lies” starring Reese, Laura, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz. Jean-Marc directed the first season of “Big Little Lies,” earning two Emmys for his work. He produced the second season.

The director is survived by sons Alex and Émile, and siblings Marie-Josée Vallée, Stéphanie Tousignant and Gérald Vallée.

