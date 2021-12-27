ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light snow

WBAY Green Bay
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis impacts 30 sites in Wisconsin. A local shop owner gives back. The doctor says get them...

www.wbay.com

kyoutv.com

Heavy snow likely in weekend storm

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A significant winter storm looks to impact the state over the weekend and could dump more than six inches of snow in southern Iowa. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the southern half of Iowa. “We’ve been mentioning this for several days and now...
OTTUMWA, IA
WOWK

Storms, possible flooding and snow on the way

Reptile rescue in Huntington aims to build a zoo for the area. CDC releases new guidance for healthcare workers with COVID-19 Buffett rejects Bernie Sanders’ call to intervene in Special Metals strike in Huntington. Yeager Airport to become West Virginia International Yeager Airport in 2022. Deputies search for missing...
HUNTINGTON, WV
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: Freeze Watch!

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Below normal temperatures will persist through the weekend with potential for overnight freezing temperatures Sunday morning. Much drier conditions will settle into the region starting Sunday with a slow warming trend lasting through much of next week.
YUMA, AZ
WLOX

Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast

Winds of change will bring a weather whiplash! From feeling like the 80s to a wind chill in the 20s. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Rain chances should decrease just in time for any New Year's Eve Friday festivities. But, you should still carry the umbrella for Thursday and watch out for downpours New Year's Day Saturday and Saturday night. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
ENVIRONMENT
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: A wet Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Another wet weather system will impact much of the region later today through early Saturday bringing fairly widespread lower desert rain and higher terrain snow. Best chances for rain look to. be during the daytime hours Friday with lingering shower activity mostly east...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: New Year's Eve and beyond

There will be countdowns at the Children's Museum in Appleton. The cancellation is due to omicron spread fears. It will be a busy holiday and Packers weekend. The former Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin gets a big surprise. Updated: 16 hours ago. The former CDC director gives his thoughts.
APPLETON, WI
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 12/31AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The main whether story over the next few days will be a strong cold front giving the chance for widespread rain with a transition of snow/ wintry mix by tomorrow morning. A low pressure system will move east and strengthen allowing for a big transport of moisture. This will ensure cloudy skies area wide for this Friday plus much needed rain showers! Scattered showers are expected to develop and spread from west to east during the late afternoon hours. Late tonight, precipitation will become more widespread.
LAWTON, OK
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Parts of the Chicago area could get more than 6 inches of snow on New Year’s Day, prompting a winter storm watch for Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 9 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday for Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties; and from 6 a.m. Saturday through midnight Saturday night for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, McHenry, and Will counties. Snow totals could exceed 6 inches in some areas. However, the track of the storm could still change, leading to more rain than snow, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon. The snow...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm On The Way For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS)– A New Year’s Day winter storm is approaching. New Year’s Eve morning starts out chilly, but temperatures will reach the 40s for a mild day. After a quiet start to the New Year, snow moves in late in the morning and hit the city around lunchtime.  The heaviest snow, along with strong winds, will fall between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday morning. Snow and blowing snow continue through much of the day and into the night. Chicagoans can expected 4 to 6 inches in snow with higher amounts–perhaps up to 8 inches — along the lakeshore. While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero in some locations.
CHICAGO, IL

