ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

East High School tries to set a new tone with jazz

By Chris Stanford
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWOEO_0dWispKH00

MADISON, Wis. — As jazz echoes though the halls of East High School students stop to groove.  They’re drawn to the band of seven as the musicians improvise some of the genre’s standards.  Their feet tap.  Their hips sway.  Their spirits lift.

It’s a welcomed sound at a school that’s coming to the end of a challenging semester. Their principal was reassigned after protests over how the school handled an alleged sexual assault.  Their walls were vandalized with racist graffiti . A fight in November escalated to the point where Madison police had to use pepper spray to break it up.

The band is made up of five students and two MMSD administrators who are also seasoned jazz musicians.  Chief Academic Officer Marvin Pryor and Chief of High Schools Nelson Render have played with music icons such as The Ohio Players and Ray Charles.

On Thursday mornings, Pryor and Render set aside time in their busy schedules and bring their trombone and trumpet to the East High mall.

“It’s more than just playing music,” says Pryor.  “I’m charged with leveling the playing field for all students,” he adds.

“There have been some things at East that haven’t been so positive.   But, what is happening is the resiliency of the staff and students,” says Render.

For students like Beck McDowell it’s a thrill to play with such accomplished musicians.  He also appreciates their commitment to represent the district.

“We don’t often get that face to face connection with the people downtown,” McDowell says.

The point of starting the school day with jazz is to set a positive tone and combat any division and distance.

“Male, female, blacks, whites, everyone just connecting.  That’s the power of music.  It brings people together,” says Pryor.  “It sets the stage for their entire day,” he adds.

As the musicians trade off solos McDowell makes it a point to take it all in.

“I take a step back and I look around and it’s just such an incredible thing to look up and see everyone groove out and close their eyes,” he says.

It’s exactly what Render and Pryor set out to accomplish.

“For that moment, for that very moment, nothing else matters. we just see the humanity that occupies that space,” says Pryor.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Butch Vig, Charlie Berens to participate in epilepsy research fundraiser in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Two famous Wisconsin entertainers will be performing at a benefit concert next month for a non-profit group that raises money for epilepsy research. Both legendary Madison musician Butch Vig and comedian Charlie Berens, known for the “Manitowoc Minute,” will take part in the event for Joey’s Song. Joey Gomoll was a four-year-0ld boy who died a few weeks before turning five.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Despite shift by MMSD, other area schools plan to return in-person as scheduled following winter break

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District announced Thursday it will move to virtual learning and delay students’ return from winter break due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Dane County, but other school districts in the county are sticking to in-person learning. News 3 Now reached out to schools across Dane County and elsewhere in south-central Wisconsin...
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Madison, WI
Entertainment
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy