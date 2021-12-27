Weekly NET: Bearcats Slip Outside Top-50 for First Time This Season

There is a clear dividing line in the American Athletic Conference.

CINCINNATI — Wes Miller and the Bearcats men's basketball team are outside the top-50 teams in the latest weekly NET Rankings check-in. UC is down to No. 57 from No. 48 last week after winning its only game on the docket over Tennesee Tech 76-67.

The Bearcats have been punishing a lot of lowly opponents, and it caught up to them in the rankings. They have seven Quad 4 wins this season to just a pair of wins from Quad 1 and 2. After canceling a huge measuring stick game against a ranked Houston scheduled for Tuesday , UC's only game this week is on Saturday against Tulane.

Multiple AAC teams slipped in the rankings alongside Cincinnati. Houston moved up from No. 5 to No. 4, while UCF fell from No. 45 to No. 53, and Memphis fell from No. 55 to No. 60. Wichita State (No. 65) and SMU (No. 80) are the only other AAC teams in the top-150.

There is a clear divide in talent from this conference, and UC is on the right side of that. Saturday is the next opportunity to prove they are one of the three best teams in the conference after accepting Houston's forfeit due to the Cougars' COVID-19 issues.

Cincinnati faces Tulane at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday. The game tips off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

