Letter: Keep others safe by getting you jab

Those who whine a liberal conspiracy behind vaccines should remember that their leader, Trump, was vaccinated – after he developed COVID, despite his home-grown remedies for the virus.

The job of government is to keep people safe and secure. Don’t get your cancer or prostate treatment – it doesn’t affect others. Do get vaccinated – without the shots you put others in jeopardy and no one has the right to so do.

Buckle your seat belt, stop at right lights, and get your jab.

Kate Farrell

Stone Ridge