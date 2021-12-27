ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 2,700 flights canceled since Christmas Eve

whmi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- The end of the holiday weekend continued to be anything but merry for thousands of air travelers across the country. There have been more than 2,000 flight cancellations since Christmas Eve as the recent COVID-19 surge has resulted in crew shortages and disrupted several airlines....

www.whmi.com

#Flights Canceled#Christmas Eve#U S Airlines#Flightaware#Delta#Abc Audio
