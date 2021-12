The Vernal Area Chamber of Commerce has appointed a new Executive Director. Larry Moon is a Vernal native that enjoyed a 25 year career at Halliburton before accepting the position as the Vernal Chamber Director. The previous director, Joel Brown, resigned from the position in October to pursue new opportunities after having served as the Vernal Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director since 2015. Moon says he knows he has big shoes to fill but that he is excited for the opportunity. “I have an entrepreneurial spirit,” shares Moon. “Working with area businesses to stimulate the local economy is what I find most interesting about the position. Moving the mission of the Chamber forward is my goal.” On that note, Moon invites any local businesses interested in joining the Chamber or wanting to learn more to reach out to him directly by visiting the Chamber at 134 West Main Street in Vernal or calling 435-789-1352. Moon and his wife Kari enjoy raising their family in the Vernal community. They have a daughter attending USU and 2 sons in high school.

VERNAL, UT ・ 11 DAYS AGO