GOP rips Biden on crime, inflation, COVID

Joe Biden is observed avoiding the press during a conference about how his administration will deal with the pandemic, especially with the rise of the Omicron. Since he started office, his relationship with the press has been strained, and he selected questions to address. Another is the number of press conferences he attended that was far less than former President Donald Trump.
A new CBS poll showcased what Americans thought about some of the biggest topics of 2021 including the January 6 attack on the Capitol, coronavirus a year later, and Joe Biden’s first year in office. CBS News said they polled “thousands” of people across the country on a variety...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Monday thanked President Joe Biden for his efforts to "depoliticize" the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic as the omicron variant surges across the country.
Critics on both ends of the political spectrum went full blast on President Biden's claim Monday that states are responsible for solving the coronavirus crisis, pointing out Biden's long history of claiming he would bring the country out of the pandemic. They also noted Biden's federal government has moved to...
Republicans seized on President Biden’s Monday comment that there is “no federal solution” to the COVID-19 pandemic to demand an end to government mandates while labeling him a “hypocrite” and “incompetent.”. Biden, who famously vowed to “shut down the virus” during the 2020 presidential...
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released a statement regarding the Biden Administration and COVID-19. McConnell was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:. “Every American is rooting for our country in the continued fight against COVID-19. But 11 months into the Biden...
President Joe Biden yelled at one reporter in a COVID-19 brief that went south after questions over the Build Back Better shifted him to old man mode when he became alleged testy and cranky. The bill's failure has rankled the POTUS and made Manchin a pariah in the eyes of...
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) sharply rebuked Covid vaccination requirements as “unconstitutional” on Saturday, while arguing that masking, vaccination, and other restrictions have not been sufficient in curbing the pandemic. “Look, they’ve tried everything from restrictions to mandates, and they continue to push more vaccine mandates and mask mandates,”...
After saying that we didn't have inflation, the Biden administration then said it was only "transitory". And now, they are admitting we do have inflation, but it's not their fault. "Inflation is up the highest in 39 years" said Vance Ginn, economist with the Texas Public Policy Foundation, "The White...
KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
GOP senators are preparing legislation to nullify President Biden’s national COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The lawmakers, led by Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Roger Marshall of Kansas, plan to introduce a resolution disapproving of the mandate under the Congressional Review Act. The oversight tool allows Congress to discard federal regulations finalized within the previous 60 legislative days.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants President Joe Biden to scrap his 'useless' vaccine mandates after he told the leaders of 25 states that there is 'no federal solution' to the COVID-19 pandemic, his office said on Tuesday. The Republican governors of Florida, South Dakota, Arizona and Texas plus a host...
Vice President Kamala Harris struggled to give a coherent answer when asked about the economy and inflation during a Sunday interview on CBS. Harris appeared on "Face the Nation" when host Margaret Brennan asked her about the issues of inflation going into the "third year" of a pandemic. "Was it...
President Joe Biden unveiled two more ambassador nominees Wednesday, as the White House and Democrats warned that maneuvering by some Senate Republicans to block all but a small fraction of diplomatic and other national security appointees is doing serious harm to U.S. efforts around the globe. Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
On Thursday, Republican lawmakers Dave Joyce (R-OH) and Don Young (R-AK), both co-chairs of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris urging the administration to reschedule cannabis under federal law, reported Marijuana Moment. The letter discusses the restrictions caused by marijuana’s...
Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
Comments / 0