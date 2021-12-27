ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power restored at BART Millbrae station, systemwide delays persist

By Bay City News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDRhg_0dWiofJj00 Power has been restored to BART's Millbrae station nearly three hours after an outage stopped trains there on Monday morning, BART officials said.

The station is open but there is no direct service to Richmond, BART said in an advisory shortly before 8 a.m.

Passengers headed to Richmond should board an SFO shuttle train at Millbrae, transfer to an Antioch train at SFO, and then transfer to a Richmond train at 19th Street.

The outage in Millbrae shortly before 5 a.m., combined with wet weather, has resulted in limited BART service systemwide on Monday morning, BART officials said.

During the outage, the Millbrae station was closed and a bus bridge was set up via SamTrans to serve commuters on the line.

