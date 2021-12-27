ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday is deadline to switch political party for primary election

By Special to The Advocate-Messenger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams reminds Kentuckians who wish to update their political party affiliation to do so by December 31, in order to be...

Filing deadline for municipal elections Tuesday

A change in state law has reduced the amount of time candidates have to file for municipal elections. House Bill 271 trimmed two weeks from filing time for municipal elections, including school boards, municipalities, fire districts, and other political subdivisions. The final day for filing is Tue., December 28, at...
Cameron County prepares for primary elections with new precincts

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The primary elections are set for March 1, 2022, and Cameron County is preparing with new precincts, poll workers, and new polling sites. Cameron County election administrator, Remi Garza, said they are scheduled to present precinct and polling changes to the commissioner’s court on Dec. 22. “Because of the redistricting that […]
Unnecessary election investigation over deadline, budget

If it is important to review Wisconsin’s 2020 election for possible fraud, it should be done with objectivity, not a predetermined notion of what happened. The Legislative Audit Bureau, a non-partisan state agency, has completed its investigation into the presidential election. They found no evidence of significant fraud and deemed the election secure. They did recommend some changes for possible improvements in election security. But that isn’t good enough for the leader of the Wisconsin Legislature, who allocated $700,000 in taxpayer money to hire a former conservative Supreme Court justice who has claimed the election was stolen. Now we’re learning the investigation will likely go over budget and last longer than scheduled. And it is increasingly clear this is not a good use of taxpayer dollars. Former justice Michael Gableman has tried to be reimbursed for attending conspiracy theory conferences and to visit the offices of a right-wing mega donor. He is also sharing office space with a group that filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Wisconsin’s 2020 election results. It is clear that this investigation is hardly objective. If they ever finish this investigation, their methods do not give us confidence we can trust their results.
US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for a national divorce between Republican and Democratic states

Republican Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has suggested Americans who move from states where voters have chosen to elect Democrats should be denied the right to vote if they move to Republican-leaning states as part of a “national divorce” that would provide for the breakup of the United States. Ms Greene, whose home state of Georgia once unsuccessfully tried to secede from the US so wealthy Georgians could continue to own Black people as slaves, made the incendiary suggestion on Wednesday in a tweet responding to a separate comment suggesting that “transplants” from so-called blue states should be “actively discriminat[ed]” against...
Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of "seeking evidence of criminal activity"

Former President Trump's legal team on Wednesday accused the House committee investigating the Capitol riot of seeking to uncover evidence that would support a criminal referral against him. Why it matters: The brief asked the Supreme Court to consider committee chair Bennie Thompson's (D-Miss.) interview with the Washington Post as...
