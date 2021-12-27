ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Morning Poll: Will 2022 be a better year?

By ARLnow.com
arlnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy most accounts, 2020 was a tough year. Despite hopes for better, 2021 certainly had its rough moments, too. The pandemic is still here and, at least in terms of new cases from the latest variant, remains...

www.arlnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

Take the Marketplace year-end poll!

Note: If at first you can’t see the blocks allowing you to vote, try refreshing this webpage. There were a lot of jokes about how 2020 was one giant dumpster fire. But 2021 didn’t let us off too easily either. There were some bright spots, like improving unemployment numbers and rising wages, but the year also saw a continued child care shortage, a new COVID-19 variant (or two) and multiplying supply chain woes.
MARKETS
arlnow.com

Morning Poll: Which are you more worried about?

On Tuesday Arlington’s seven-day moving average of Covid cases set another record. Just shy of 200 people are testing positive for the virus in Arlington each day, on average, according to Virginia Dept. of Health data. Lines for local Covid testing sites stretch around multiple blocks. And yet, people are (mostly) still traveling for the holidays, dining at restaurants and generally living their lives.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
spoilertv.com

Show of the Year 2021 - Readers Mega Poll

Earlier Today, we published our Best Shows of the Year list, as picked by the SpoilerTV team. Now it's over to you to make your choices as we compile the readers top shows of the year. In the poll, over 330+ shows feature, and you can select a maximum of...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Covid
Forbes

Ten New Year Resolutions To Be A Better Business Leader

Founder and CEO of Symphony Advantage and Certified Conscious Capitalism Consultant. Capitalism as we know it is changing, and that’s a good thing. Indeed, since the early 1800s — and the early industrialization period — our economies have been focused on increasing productivity at all costs. As a result, companies’ internal processes and KPIs were designed to get the most from people (and the planet) in order to benefit the very top of a highly hierarchical power structure.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
hermoney.com

Bonus Mailbag #34: A Better Financial New Year

Wondering how to set your New Year and 2022 finances up for success? We’ve answered your top questions so you can start the year off right. Are you ready to say goodbye to 2021, and hello to 2022? We’re so grateful to all of our HerMoney readers and listeners for being our constant companions this past year, and we can’t wait to start this next chapter with all of you by our side. So, where do you stand with your financial New Year’s resolutions and intentions? When you think about embarking on this New Year, what are you hoping to improve?
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Unreasonably Priced Things American Buy

With the U.S. inflation rate increasing at levels not seen in decades, many Americans are looking to save money, pinching pennies where they can. While some essentials cannot be cut out of the budget, certain goods and services in the U.S. are way overpriced or completely unnecessary. In many cases, the American economy has, for […]
BUSINESS
TIME

The Pandemic Changed How We Drink. It's Time to Go Back to the Joy of Social Drinking

One of the greatest foci of human ingenuity and concentrated effort over the past millennia has been the problem of how to get drunk. Even small-scale societies on the brink of starvation will set aside a good portion of their precious grain or fruit for alcohol production. In contemporary societies, people spend an alarming proportion of their household budgets on alcohol. This desire to get mentally altered has ancient roots, ones that can be traced to the very beginnings of civilization. In fact, archaeologists have suggested that various forms of alcohol were not merely a by-product of the invention of agriculture, but actually a motivation for it—that the first farmers were driven by a desire for beer, not bread.
DRINKS
Reason.com

This Year Wasn't as Bad as 2020, But We Deserve Better

The year 2021 was supposed to be better than 2020, which wasn't asking much. After all, 2020 opened with a pandemic and closed with the introduction of vaccines for COVID-19. That should have bookended a challenging, but brief, blip in our existence. By some measures, 2021 met that low bar with every American who wants it having a choice of three flavors of viral protection and the widespread street violence of the previous year subsiding to a merely alarming roar. But the pandemic accelerated troubling developments while reversing good ones. It handed extraordinary power to officials who seem unwilling to surrender what they've gained.
BUSINESS
spottedbylocals.com

2021 Was Better Than 2020. Next Year Will Be Much Better!

At the end of 2020 we predicted 2021 would be a better year for Spotted by Locals for two main reasons. 1. We thought the travel industry would slowly start to get out of the pandemic, and people would want to travel more to the destinations we specialize in: those not affected by overtourism.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy