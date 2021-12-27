Woman seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Tattnall County (Glennville, GA)

On Thursday morning, a driver was taken to a hospital after a vehicle drove over a cliff, almost ending up in the Kalama River in Cowlitz County. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Kalama River Road and Fallert Road, approximately five miles east of Interstate 5 shortly after 7:30 a.m. after getting reports of a car crash. The early reports revealed that the driver was coming down when her vehicle slid off the road, went into an embankment, then over a cliff, falling nearly 80 feet down to the river.

COWLITZ COUNTY, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO