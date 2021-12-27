ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tattnall County, GA

Woman seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Tattnall County (Glennville, GA)

 4 days ago

On Sunday afternoon, a woman suffered serious injuries after a car crashed into a semi-tractor trailer in Tattnall County.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place on Highway 57 Carl Kennedy Road, just north of Glennville. The preliminary investigation showed that the driver of a Sedan was heading southbound [...]

December 27, 2021

