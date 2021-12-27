ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

North Texas Interior Architecture Firms

By Locally Researched by: Davie Nguyen, Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 4 days ago

The Dallas Business Journal surveyed Architecture firms beginning September 30. The surveys were sent via email to companies who opted-in to the...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Dallas Business Journal

These are the local private equity funds that closed in 2021

For the last year, private equity firms have said that fundraising has been easy since there’s ample capital on the sidelines. Investors are itching to deploy the heaps of dry powder, which Pitchbook estimates have grown to more than $800 billion across firms in the United States. Though fundraising and fund count have dropped slightly in the past two years, firms continue to bring in commitments at a solid pace.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Business Journal

North Texas saw a fraction of 2020 bankruptcy filings this year

Companies and firms began to bounce back in 2021 after being caught off guard by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, which led to far fewer bankruptcies in North Texas. The first 10 months of the year saw a little less than half as many Chapter 11 filings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas, according to court data posted on Nov. 15.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Rockwall, TX
City
Parker, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas Business Journal

Follow the money: North Texas tech companies raised nearly $181M in December

North Texas tech startups finished out the year strong, bringing on more funding in a year that has broken venture capital records. In total, at least 10 local companies raised new funding, representing nearly $181 million. The month was carried by Shiftsmart’s $95 million Series B led by D1 Capital and a handful of local investors. At least five other companies raised more than $10 million in their funding rounds.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas entrepreneur turns company house seasoning blend into a household item

Enjolik Oree-Bailey launched her blend A Dab A Do Ya as a way to diversify her business. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Architecture#Design#The Business Journal#Tarrant
Dallas Business Journal

Here are the companies that moved to or expanded in North Texas this year

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Business Journal

Real estate Leads - December 24, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Dallas Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - December 24, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
ECONOMY
Dallas Business Journal

DFW area listed as one of the best cities to buy rental property, report reveals

The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area is one of the best regions to invest in rental property, a new report shows. The study conducted by Stessa identified the best areas to buy rental property by creating a composite index based on five factors real estate investors consider when looking at a market. The factors include gross rent multiplier, year-over-year home price growth, forecasted home price growth, effective property tax rates and population growth. The metropolitan areas were then divided into three categories based on population: small, midsize and large.
ARLINGTON, TX
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas

Comments / 0

Community Policy