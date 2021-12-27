North Texas Interior Architecture Firms

For the last year, private equity firms have said that fundraising has been easy since there’s ample capital on the sidelines. Investors are itching to deploy the heaps of dry powder, which Pitchbook estimates have grown to more than $800 billion across firms in the United States. Though fundraising and fund count have dropped slightly in the past two years, firms continue to bring in commitments at a solid pace.

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO