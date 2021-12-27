ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Asteroid Smashing DART Mission Sends Back First Image

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most interesting missions that NASA has attempted in a long time is the DART mission. DART is a mission designed to see if we can deflect the path of an asteroid if one ever poses a threat to...

SlashGear

This bizarre cube on the moon has everyone’s attention

A Chinese lunar rover has spotted something very odd on the moon, and scientist can’t agree on just what it is. A mystery cube-shaped object was spotted in the distance, and described as a “hut” according to Chinese-language site Our Space. China’s Yutu-2 rover is exploring the...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

NASA just dropped an exciting update about the Webb space telescope

As the James Webb Space Telescope continues to gradually unfurl ahead of its mission to explore the universe, NASA has dropped some exciting news about the longevity of the observatory. Originally expected to last between five and 10 years, the space agency revealed on Wednesday that following the latest analysis...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Asteroid or Spaceship? The First-Known Interstellar Object In Our Solar System Explained

You probably wouldn't be able to spell its name correctly right off the bat, but with one look at it, you'd exactly know what we are talking about. The mysterious space object 'Oumuamua, which was tumbling through our solar system for some time, first caught our attention back in 2017 when it was detected by the Pan-STARRS telescope. It didn't look like anything we'd seen in our solar system, since, with an aspect ratio of 6:6:1, it's basically an otherworldly pancake. Its discovery has both excited and scared scientists and the general public, as it's the first confirmed interstellar visitor to our home solar system ever.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

Track NASA’s Webb Space Telescope in Real-Time

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) finally launched on December 25 after a slow gestation process that began way back in 1996. While the launch was a complete success, there are many more phases of the telescope’s journey and deployment that remain incomplete and that need to go off without a hitch before NASA, its cooperating space agencies and the wider scientific community and public can breathe a sigh of relief. Thankfully, with the wonders of modern technology, NASA has made it possible for anyone who is keen to see the mission succeed follow as the adventure of the JWST unfolds, quite literally, in real-time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

MIT engineers develop ‘flying saucer’ that could hover across the moon

Engineers have envisioned a new concept for a rover that resembles a disc-shaped flying saucer and can float across the lunar surface by harnessing the Moon’s natural charge. Since the Earth’s companion lacks an atmosphere, it builds up an electric field through direct exposure to the sun and surrounding plasma, which researchers say can be utilised for rover levitation on the Moon.The lunar surface charge is strong enough to levitate dust more than 1m above the ground, in a similar way to how static electricity can cause a person’s hair to stand on end, say the researchers at Massachusetts Institute...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KTAL

NASA mission to save the Earth from future asteroids has ties to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Science tells us that 65 million years ago, an asteroid hit the Earth near the Yucatan Peninsula. It wiped out the dinosaurs, which led to humans inhabiting the Earth. The big question for scientists and science fiction is, what if it were to happen again? We can monitor asteroids, but how can we stop them?
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Independent

New Year’s asteroid larger than Big Ben will shoot past Earth - and four more will follow it

An asteroid larger than Big Ben is going to scorch past Earth in the new year.The space rock, dubbed Asteroid 2013 YD48 by Nasa, is 104 metres tall and will pass by our planet at a 3,480,000-mile distance on 11 January.While this might seem like a large distance, Nasa classifies it as a Near-Earth Object (NEO), which accounts for any asteroid or comet that comes closer than 1.3au astronomical units – little over the distance between the Earth and the Sun. One au is the equivalent of 93 million miles.According to Nasa, any asteroid 140 metres across or larger could...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa’s alien-hunting James Webb Space Telescope gets first surprise breakthrough as its lifetime ‘significantly’ extended

Nasa’s new James Webb Space Telescope has seen its first major breakthrough, with the agency announcing it will last “significantly” longer than previously expected.The prevision of the launch last week, and its flight since, mean that it will have enough fuel to “allow support of science operations for significantly more than a 10-year science lifetime”, Nasa said. The minimum timeline for the mission is five years.The science work of the space telescope is powered in part by solar panels, which Nasa recently said had been deployed successfully. But it also relies on more traditional propellant to allow it to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

2021: A year of space tourism, flights on Mars, China's rise

From the Mars Ingenuity helicopter's first powered flight on another world to the launch of the James Webb telescope that will peer into the earliest epoch of the Universe, 2021 was a huge year for humanity's space endeavors. Beyond the science milestones, billionaires battled to reach the final frontier first, an all-civilian crew went into orbit, and Star Trek's William Shatner waxed profound about what it meant to see the Earth from the cosmos, as space tourism finally came into its own. Here are selected highlights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

