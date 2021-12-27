ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stop blaming the refs for Cleveland Browns shortcomings

By Randy Gurzi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns lost to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday and while a call was missed by the refs, it was not the reason they fell to 7-8 In their most recent loss, there were a couple of calls that went against the Cleveland Browns. One was a facemask to...

ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield’s job security in jeopardy amid new report

The Cleveland Browns lost to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, 24-22. It was a winnable game, but quarterback Baker Mayfield’s four interceptions ended up being the difference. Mayfield has struggled mightily with turnovers this year, and it has prompted the organization to start thinking about his future with the team.
FanSided

Baker Mayfield received death threats after Browns loss to Packers

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, revealed on her Instagram story that the Cleveland Browns quarterback has received death threats. The Cleveland Browns were close to potentially pulling out an upset win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 16, but ultimately lost 24-22. After the loss, quarterback Baker Mayfield has been subject to heinous messages from individuals.
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ ‘aggressive’ request to Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers held on late once again on Christmas Day to beat the Cleveland Browns, 24-22. The win improved the Packers’ record to 12-3, best in the NFL. However, things have got really close lately. The last two games saw the Packers almost blow double-digit second-half leads. They have been very aggressive early in games, but have struggled to put teams away.
Sports
Colin Cowherd: Browns Will Never Overcome Baker Mayfield's Lack of Talent

Colin Cowherd: “Kevin Stefanski is a very good play-caller but I think he’s in danger of losing the locker room as he keeps selling them on Baker. If you switched Baker with Aaron Rodgers last game, Cleveland wins 42-7. They have five Pro Bowlers and four Pro Bowl alternates. When Odell’s dad called out Baker he didn’t get any pushback from the players. You cannot lose this locker room, this roster is absolutely STACKED. This is a top-three roster. Baker is not an accurate quarterback in the NFL. He’s had four coaches and he completes about 62% of his throws. He leads the NFL in picks. I don’t like his judgment and his brand is bigger than his game. You gotta be careful about this because you can start losing players fast, you can’t fool them. Everyone in that locker room knows ‘he’s our least talented player.’ You can’t keep overcoming a deficiency at quarterback.” (Full Video Above)
