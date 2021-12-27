ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Animal Spirits: Listener Mailbag

By Ben Carlson
awealthofcommonsense.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s listener mailbag is presented by Naviplan by Invest Cloud:. Michael and I dive back into the mailbag to go through a bunch of listener questions with a little help from our friend Tony Stich. If you have a...

Animal Spirits: An Extraordinary Decade

This week’s Animal Spirits with Michael & Ben is supported by YCharts:. Mention Animal Spirits and receive 20% off your subscription price when you initially sign up for the service. Preparing for a disrupted winter of Omicron. Does anyone think stocks can do 9-10% a year for the next...
Animal Spirits: When to Sell a Growth Stock

Today’s Animal Spirits is presented by GiveWell:. Will Omicron prolong the supply chain and labor market shortage problems?. We’re close to a record number of all-time highs in stocks this year. Are returns getting close to 1990s levels?. Celebrity SPACs stink. Good luck betting against the U.S. economy.
KHON2

Cover2 Pop Quiz: Spirit animal?

In this week’s Pop Quiz, Aiea’s players say what animal they’d be. The full segment can be seen above. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HOLAUSA

WATCH: Zoo animals get into the Holiday spirit with special gifts

Everyone is getting into the Holiday spirit! Including Zoo animals across the world. The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland decided to give a head start to the celebrations this year, by giving festively wrapped presents to the capuchin monkeys at Edinburgh Zoo, showing some adorable moments with the family of monkeys in their natural habitat.
timesnewspapers.com

SPIRIT OF THE SEASONS

Some people get into the holiday spirit more than others, but Alice Sydow is the holiday spirit — and all she wants for Christmas is to share that joy with others. Dubbing herself the “Spirit of the Seasons,” this Webster Groves resident and former wardrobe stylist and image consultant puts costumes together for each holiday, then takes to riding her bike around the neighborhood. Residents on South Gore, West Swon and Lockwood avenues have likely already seen Sydow sporting festive attire as she rides by on her three-wheel bike.
The Slidell Independent

Listen & Learn

SLIDELL – Buddy Wilcox is one of those people who has been fortunate to have some great mentors during his life. Starting with his father, a World War II veteran, to the early years of his career in the automotive business, he grew up around other men who gave him good advice.
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
deseret.com

A ‘very strange’ omicron variant symptom has emerged

A strange omicron variant symptom has emerged as COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country. Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, told the “Today” show that one of the most common COVID-19 symptoms — loss of taste and smell — has not been common among omicron variant patients.
undertheradarmag.com

The Listening Party

Tim’s Twitter Listening Party was one of the few bright parts of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when the world was in full lockdown in early to mid 2020. Tim Burgess, frontman for the Madchester/Britpop band The Charlatans, came up with the simple idea—having musicians live tweet while fans collectively all listen to one of their albums at a preset time—after seeing actor Riz Ahmed spontaneously tweet along in 2011 to his film Four Lions. It was showing on British TV at the time and Burgess just happened to be watching and also on Twitter. Four years later he put that idea into action, doing a the first Twitter listening party in 2015 for the 25th anniversary of The Charlatans’ debut album, Some Friendly. In March 2020, as the lockdown took hold, he did it again, for the 30th anniversary of the album. Some Friendly was an important album for Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos, who bought it when he was 17, and he tweeted Burgess about it, which led to Burgess suggesting a listening party for the Scottish band’s self-titled debut. Blur and Oasis were next and the whole thing grew from there, to the point that Burgess got Paul McCartney to take part in a listening party for his new album McCartney III and there were upwards of three listening parties a weeknight and six on weekend days.
cincypeople.com

Holiday Spirits

Kevin Hart is an experienced sommelier and dedicated student of the vine. Working at some of the best restaurants in the city, he developed his palate for pairing food and wine. He has now turned his attention to wine full time with the opening of Hart & Cru.
homeanddesign.com

Spirit of Change

A new personality for a sedate Bethesda classic starts with crimson panels and a lemon-yellow mailbox at the front door—signs of a spirited remake by KUBE Architecture.This 1950s bi-level has been refreshed as a platform for contemporary living. “From the outside you can tell something has happened,” says architect Richard Loosle-Ortega, a founding partner at the DC firm. “Inside, the house is radically different.”
nhmagazine.com

Spirit of Community

CJ Lundergan has an intense yet calm demeanor. Calm, considering he, along with his wife Lori, is running Steadfast Spirits Distilling Co. while raising two kids under 3. Oh, and CJ is also a full-time firefighter in Windham. Sleep is overrated. But who needs sleep when you have moonshine? Moonshine, or “shine,” used to be defined as an illicit (i.e., untaxed) product often distilled at night under the shine of the moon. More recently, it has come to define the legally made spirits produced using traditional methodology. “I only want to do traditional American-style products,” says CJ. “American whiskey, to me, is a corn-based, pot-distilled, single-run product.” What this means is that it cannot be reproduced in an industrial setting, and that it requires human hands and small vessels, time and attention. Shine evolved independent of the Industrial Revolution, and most efforts to gain efficiencies seem to generate an equal loss in the art of making whiskey.
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Listening in grief

This new year brings something unexpected to a few of my friends, learning how to maneuver the firsts. Like so many people around the world, we have lost people. My friend recently lost her brother over an extended illness, while another friend lost her husband over a short one. Their level of grief is something I can’t begin to fathom. Even though we lost the same people, I can’t compare our experiences. Their futures have changed and family dynamics altered, creating a vast emptiness.
prescottenews.com

Christmas Spirit

Some of the best Christmas presents aren’t wrapped. They are not found under the tree. They don’t come from a store, UPS, FED EX or Amazon. They don’t cost money and yet they represent all of the gifts that are given each Christmas. The giving of a gift is a showing of the love we feel for our individual family members, friends or others. Even better than a physical gift that is often transitory, is the spiritual gift of giving oneself, through doing a favor or spending time with another.
awealthofcommonsense.com

My Favorite Charts of 2021

Here’s a round-up of some of my favorite charts from 2021:. The U.S. stock market as a whole was basically devoid of volatility this year:. In fact, out of the past 94 years of data, this year ranks as the 9th lowest peak-to-trough drawdown in a calendar year. Of...
